Navigating business through affordable innovation

EVOLUTIONARY STRATEGIES IN REVARO

Revaro’s success story started with its ability to evolve with the needs of its clients and keep up with the demands of the industry.

From humble beginnings supplying brickmaking pallets, Revaro has grown into a leading supplier of affordable Innovation and high-performance machinery across construction, agriculture, and industrial sectors. This growth has been driven by a forward-thinking strategy, leveraging on global sourcing and adapting their product offerings to the gaps in the local market and investing in dealer networks and focusing on customer support.

At the heart of Revaro’s success is a powerful product portfolio from earth-moving giants like front-end loaders, excavators, graders, backhoe loaders (TLBs), skidsteer loaders and telehandlers. Their range heavy duty machinery can be fitted with an array of versatile attachments, that can be used for trenching, loading, landscaping, quarying, and for various other agricultural, materials handling and construction functions. Furthermore, they continuously expand their range to include forklifts and even blockmaking machines and recently have begun to expand on their adventure leisure range such as utility vehicles and quad bikes. Revaro has positioned itself as a dynamic, adaptive force in the machinery business.

Building the future together

WHO IS REVARO & WHERE DID THEY COME FROM?

Revaro Equipment is a proudly South African company with years of experience in the manufacturing, distribution, and support of material handling, earth moving and civil engineering equipment, serving a wide range of industries and expanding into Sub-Saharan Africa. Renowned for their commitment to Affordable Innovation, they continue to lead with performance and reliability, setting themselves apart on the global stage as a trusted equipment partner.

Revaro Equipment is a member of the Revaro group of companies, which was established in 2000. Revaro began importing brick making machines and pallets for these machines, as well as mixers, batchers etc. for the precast industry. They saw a need for other affordable equipment, such as front-end loaders, which was required for the industry. Revaro has since expanded their range to include a whole host of other machines.

Go visit their stand at Nampo to see all the exciting ranges they will have on display. Some fun activities, for the whole family, will be hosted on their stand as well as great prize give-aways throughout the show. Their professional and friendly staff will be eager to assist you with any queries.

For more information contact them on the details below:

+27 11 794 8271

+27 83 898 5516

www.revaro.co.za

sales@revaro.co.za