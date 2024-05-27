National Milling is growing in leaps and bounds! | NAMFEEDS

Sven Pihlblad is the General Manager at NAMFEEDS in Zambia. In this video he explains why NAMFEEDS is the answer to all your milling questions.

National Milling is a worldclass milling company that supplies food to both humans and lifestock.

They are the largest flour miller in Zambia, and produce high quality, different types of flour. They also do mieliemeal, rice and pasta.

On the feed side they to stockfeed to all the livestock in Zambia. They have also started investing in fish feed.

National Milling is present in all of Zambia, with over 50 depots, and they continue to grow.

To get into contact with National Milling, call 0966772380 or send them an e-mail at feedsales@nmc.co.zm.