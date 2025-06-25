Namibian News: Poultry farmers should flock together

592 words

If organised, poultry farmers, whether for meat or eggs, has the potential to yield numerous positive benefits. With the support of all industry players, including farmers, regulators, and associations, such initiatives could help poultry farmers to achieve self-reliance, thereby growing the sector and unlock markets.

According to the Namibian Poultry Producers’ Association (PPA), the Namibian poultry industry ‘s production value reached N$1,74 billion in 2024, an approximate 13% increase from the N$1,5 billion recorded in 2023.

According to the PPA, the poultry sector is the second-largest contributor to Namibia’s agricultural production, trailing only the cattle industry, which recorded an estimated N$3,2 billion in 2024.

“With poultry products (eggs and meat) being among the most affordable protein sources for many households in Namibia, this presents an ideal opportunity for local poultry farmers to get organised and enjoy a fair market share of these essential products,” says Hanks Saisai, technical advisor: Crops and Poultry at Agribank.

Register as PPA members

The growing industry needs farmers to register as producers with the Livestock and Livestock Products Board (LLPB), previously known as the Meatboard of Namibia. They should also register as members of the PPA. This will allow the regulator and the association to determine the number of poultry farmers in each region and the produce they can offer monthly.

Poultry market share promotion scheme (PMSPS).

Through the Poultry Market Share Promotion Scheme (PMSPS), the LLPB and PPA can collaborate to increase the local production quota.

Major producers can also subcontract small-scale farmers to supply them with eggs and meat. This could create a reliable, sustainable market for small producers and an opportunity to grow their production capacity.

Cooperatives

Regional farmers could form cooperatives that can be used to purchase bulk inputs at a lower their individual cost, including chickens, hens, feed, vaccines, antibiotics, disinfectants and supplements.

Farmers can also share transportation costs of these inputs from suppliers to distribution points in their regions. By reducing unit costs, farmers can gain a better competitive advantage to sustain their poultry business.

Marketing cooperative

By forming a marketing cooperative, farmers can also enjoy a fair market share that allows them to pool their resources and offer products to formal markets including wholesalers, retailers, tourism facilities, government institutions, as well as informal markets such as vendors.

Such a co-operative will ensure the three crucial aspects of markets, namely quality, quantity and consistency, which will help farmer understand the product quantities and quality they need to offer.

For instance, if a market demands 10 000 eggs monthly, farmers can use resources from their respective poultry farms to reach the monthly target. When they receive payment, the co-operative could distribute the income according to the number of eggs each farmer offered.

If the farmers are better organised, the regulating bodies can access correct information about the production capacity of local farmers and find ways to reduce dependency on imports by additional quotas to the farmers.

Anti-dumping restrictions

To provide import protection for local industry against dumping Namibia implements a number of quantitative restrictions for livestock exports and imports from all countries. Annually, the Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT) allocates an import quota based on a company’s market share and local purchases. MIT implements PMSPS under the Import and Export Control Act 1994.

Source reference

Saisai, H. (2025) The potential in organizing poultry producers to enhance local production The Brief https://epaper.thebrief24.com/2025/June+2025/The+Brief_23+June+2025.pdf

Ministry of Industrialisation and Trade (MIT). https://mit.gov.na/