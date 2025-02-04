Namibia News: FMD STOPS BEEF IMPORTS FROM GERMANY
FMD outbreak in Germany
Namibia has banned all imports of cloven-hooved products from Germany after a case of foot and mouth disease
was detected in the European country on 10 January. In order to safeguard animal health in Namibia, importation and transportation of all fresh or frozen meat and meat products from cloven-hooved animals, has been suspended,
as well as unpasteurised milk and milk products, live cloven-hooved animals, and untreated hides, hairs, skins and
trophies of these animals.
Processed products of cloven-hooved animals, including processed and treated meat products, pasteurised milk and milk products, and processed hides, hairs, skins and trophies may be imported under cover of a veterinary import permit, providing these products meet the safety requirements of the World Organisation for Animal Health.
Weaner export to South Africa questioned
Closer to home, the export of weaner products from Namibia to South Africa may hit a glitch in 2025. Namibia can only consume about one third of its meat production and is reliant on regional and international export markets for the rest.
Namibian weaner exports make up about 6% of the total cattle slaughtered in South Africa, but at the start of 2025 there were claims that these imports were contributing to low weaner prices in South Africa. In reality, Namibian weaner producers are, like their South African counterparts, under severe financial pressure. Production cost analyses conducted by the Livestock Producers Organisation (LPO), indicated that weaner production in 2023-2024 was operating at a loss when accounting for land, taxes, and management costs. These costs have increased by 62% since 2017, while the weaner price has decreased by 23% over the same period.
As a result, producers have been forced to seek alternative income sources or reduce their breeding herds in order to survive. In addition, 2024 was marked by emergency marketing and further herd liquidation. The Red Meat Industry Report, prepared by the Bureau for Food and Agricultural Policy (BFAP) and released by Red Meat Industry Services, estimated that 2,8 million cattle would have been slaughtered in South Africa during 2024.
The LPO estimated that Namibia exported about 180 000 live cattle to South Africa in 2024, representing approximately 6,4% of the cattle slaughtered in South Africa. During the period from 2022 to 2024, South Africa had slaughtered a total of 7,85 million cattle, while Namibia had exported a total of 468 000 live cattle, accounting for 5,9% of the total slaughter in South Africa. According to the LPO, the organisation is providing its members with information on how to produce more effectively by using profit drivers, including stocking rate/ha, efficiency of converting grass to meat, price/kg and cost/ha.
The LPO is also engaging with its counterparts in South Africa and Botswana to ensure mutual understanding and address matters of mutual concern. In addition, Namibia has a strong focus on exporting meat to international markets, and four beef export abattoirs will be operational by 2026. While South Africa will remain an important market for weaners, it is expected that local market competition will increase, and that weaner exports to South Africa will decline in the long term.
The weaner value chain is under immense pressure across Southern Africa. “Everyone is waiting for the recovery of consumer purchasing power, after which weaner prices are expected to rise,” the LPO concluded.
