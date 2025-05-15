NAMIBIA: Hunting season is here!

729 words

It is time to get the hunting gear ready!

The Namibian Ministry of Environment, Forestry and Tourism (MEFT) earlier this month announced the dates

for the annual hunting season for huntable game and game birds. The announcement outlines the specific periods and conditions under which regulated hunting may take place on registered conservancies and qualifying commercial farms.

Hunting periods

1 May 2025 to 31 August 2025 Hunting will be allowed in all registered conservancies declared under Section 24A of the Ordinance and commercial farms of at least 1 000 hectares in size and are enclosed with a game-proof fence as defined by the law. 1 June 2025 to 31 July 2025 Hunting is allowed on commercial farms of not less than 1 000 ha that are enclosed with an adequate fence, also as defined in Section 1 of the Ordinance.

Huntable game includes gemsbok or oryx, kudu, springbok, warthog an bushpig. Written permission must be obtained from the farmer before a permit will be issued by the MEFT.

Game species requiring an MEFT permit

Specially protected game, including elephant, hippo, Hartmann’s mountain zebra, and Burchell’s zebra, impala and black-faced impala. Protected game, including lion, cheetah, eland, blue wildebeest, tsessebe, waterbuck, roan, sable, red lechwe, sitatunga and steenbok.

Game bird hunting

Game bird hunting will be allowed on commercial farms and registered conservancies that have been granted a specific game bird quota.

Hunting game birds may only take place under written authority in accordance with Section 32 of the Ordinance.

Species and daily limits are strictly regulated, and all hunting of birds must be carried out in compliance with these

in line with the provisions outlined in Annexure B and Schedule 6 of the Ordinance.

Huntable game birds include Burchell’s and Namaqua sandgrouse, red-billed, crested and Orange River francolins, crested guineafowl, Egyptian goose, and Cape and red-billed teal. The bag limits and hunting seasons for the respective species are published in the Government Gazette. According to Namibian Agricultural Union’s newsletter, these announcements reinforce the government’s commitment to sustainable wildlife management and regulated hunting practices. Permit holders are urged to stick to the regulations to ensure the conservation of the country’s natural resources for generations to come.

Export of meat products

With hunting season starting, it is important for farmers, conservancies and hunters from neighbouring countries South Africa and Botswana to adhere to regulations for export of fresh and processed meat. It is important to note that certification must be done by a state veterinarian and cannot be done by a border control official.

Raw meat

According to the guidelines, raw meat products intended for personal use must come from the Foot and Mouth

Disease free zone of Namibia, as recognised by the World Organisation for Animal Health (WOAH). Persons over eighteen may export up to 25 kg of meat, excluding pork and meat from wild pigs, as well as 10 kg biltong per person without needing a South African Veterinary Import Permit or a Namibian Health Certificate.

Under no circumstances may raw pork or meat from wild pigs, as well as raw meat and biltong from equids such as horses or donkeys, be exported for personal use. Both a South African veterinary import permit and a Namibian veterinary health certificate are required when more than 25 kg and up to 250 kg of raw meat, or more than 10 kg and up to 100 kg of biltong is exported. These larger amounts are not considered exports for personal use and must

apply to procedures for commercial exports, requiring a commercial veterinary import permit and compliance

with associated conditions.

Processed meat

Processed meat products, including canned meat, cooked items, polonies, and brawn of up to 25 kg per person

may be exported without permits, with the provision that these products come from the FMD free zone. Once again, if a larger quantity is exported, both the South African veterinary import permit and the Namibian veterinary health certificate are required.

For any inquiries, individuals are advised to contact their local district veterinarian or reach out to the Directorate’s Import/Export office at 061-208-7892.

