More efficient crop spraying: SunAgri drones won the war against fall army worms

Rapid progress is experienced in crop spraying. With SunAgri’s drone technologies you can now spray hundreds, even thousands, of hectares in only a couple of days. SunAgri showcased their remarkable agricultural crop spraying drones at AgriTech recently, and Fraser Zhang, Managing Director of SunAgri, explained how drones can help to increase your yields.

In 2016 Zambian farmers had to face the infestation of Spodoptera fruigiperda, also known as fall army worms. The arrival of these worms

soon led to major crop losses.

“A Fall Army worm’s life cycle is only 32 days, but in that time one worm can lay over 2 000 eggs,” Fraser explained.

“The wind can transport these eggs up to 100 km, which means they spread quickly. They hide during the day, so if you spray in the daytime, you waste chemicals and time. We realised that by spraying at night we can eradicate them better. The drones can also deliver the insecticide directly to where the worms are.”

Benefits of using a drone

Eradicating fall army worms are not the only benefit to having these drones. With conventional spraying, Fraser said that a farmer can lose up to 20% of his soya bean yield and 8% of his maize yield, just because of wheel damage.

With a drone there is no damage, as there are no wheels in your field. The XAG drones that SunAgri import from China have tanks of 40 to 50 litres, and the latest model has a 70-litre tank. Previous drones only had tanks of 16 to 18 litres. This means one of these drones can do the job of two or three of the previous models. Where previous drones covered about 2 hectares in an eight-minute trip, the SunAgri drones can cover up to 50 hectares in one hour, Fraser explains that they need 4 days to cover 1 200 hectares of crops, using 4 p100 Pro fly. Their drones also use a coolant technology to bring the temperature of the batteries down, and a SunAgri drone can fully recharge in ten to fifteen minutes.

SunAgri Zambia

SunAgri has been operating and assisting Zambian farmers for more than seven years. After seeing the devastation the fall army worms caused, Fraser started importing the XAG drones in 2016. In the past seven years they have proven time and time again that these drones are successful in the war against the fall army worms.

Drone models

SunAgri has a variety of drone models available to suit your needs, with the latest XAG P150 not only having a larger tank, but it can now also transport cargo.

SunAgri services:

• Drone crop spraying solutions

• Drone surveying technology

• Solar power home solutions

• Solar power farm solutions

• UPS emergency energy storage

• Battery powered motorbikes

• Crop harvesting services

