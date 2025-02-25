Mkushi AgriExpo 2025: A game-changer for Zambia’s agricultural sector

385 words

Zambia’s agricultural industry is set to witness an exciting milestone with the inaugural Mkushi AgriExpo, taking place from the 4th to 6th of April 2025, at the Forest Inn Airstrip.

This event will be hosted by Lusaka Happening, and is highly anticipated to bring together farmers, agribusinesses, industry leaders, and innovators to showcase the latest advancements in farming technology, equipment, and sustainable solutions.

The event aims to bridge the gap between farmers and modern agricultural solutions by positioning itself right in the heart of Zambia’s agricultural hub, Mkushi. This strategic location makes it more accessible to farmers, ensuring they can explore new innovations firsthand. The expo will bring a new array of inputs, brands, and technologies directly to the farmers, helping them enhance productivity and profitability.

A hub for agricultural innovation

Agriculture is the backbone of Zambia’s economy, providing employment, food security, and economic growth. However, farmers and agribusinesses constantly face challenges such as climate change, resource management, and access to modern technologies. The Mkushi AgriExpo 2025 aims to bridge this gap by offering a platform where stakeholders can explore solutions that enhance efficiency and productivity in the sector.

Attendees can expect a diverse range of exhibitors covering key sectors of the agricultural chain, including:

Mobility & transport – Solutions for efficient farm logistics

Tractors & implements –Mechanisation and precision agriculture

Pumps & irrigation solutions – Innovations for water conservation and management

Livestock feeds & nutrition – Enhancing livestock health and productivity

Agri equipment & inputs – Tools to improve farming efficiency

Green energy – Sustainable power solutions for modern farming

Seeds & fertilisers – The foundation for high-yield, resilient crops

So why should you attend?

The Mkushi AgriExpo is more than just an exhibition; it’s an opportunity to learn, network, and grow. Whether you are a smallholder farmer, commercial grower, supplier, or policymaker, this event offers you the opportunity to:

Discover new technologies – Get firsthand experience with the latest farm equipment and innovations

Meet industry experts – Gain insights from agricultural specialists and business leaders

Networking & partnerships – Build connections with suppliers, investors, and fellow farmers

Live demonstrations & workshops – See new products in action and learn from interactive sessions

Follow Lusaka Happening on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/Lusakamotorshow/ for updates and exhibitor information.