Meticulous, magnificent, Mahindra Tractors

With so many different brands of tractors on the market, how do you choose? Mahindra Tractors makes this decision easy for you!

Greg Bergman, Head of Sales for Mahindra Tractors, expands on the different tractors that Mahindra has to offer.

First is the Mahindra 45 kw (60 horsepower) four-wheel drive standard tractor. “All our tractors come with a 3 year / 3 000 hour warranty,” Greg says. He also adds that the first 2 000 hours’ worth of parts come with the tractor. “We have included for the NAMPO a special free fleet management system as well as a three day turnaround time on any tractors that break down.”

Next in line is the 56 and 67 kw (75 and 90 horsepower) tractors. These tractors have all of the same benefits as the previous tractor, only with a higher kilowatt output. “This is the range of our standards,” Greg says.

The top of the range is their 86-110 tractor with 82 kw (110 horsepower) and four wheel drive. “It has a Perkins engine and ZF transmission. It is from our factory in Turkey, so it has full European specifications. It is the same as our orchard models which also come from Turkey,” Greg explains.

Mahindra Tractors have three orchard models available. It has a cab, aircon, the whole works … “Perfect for spraying in South Africa!” The 56-60 orchard model tractor is the baby of the range, perfect for vineyards, orchards and nuts. The 66-75 is for the open station orchards.

“Mahindra prides itself on the best cost of ownership,” Greg says. He also encourages clients to have a look at the specials on their website. They are running the NAMPO-specials until the end of the month.

View the Mahindra website at www.mahindra.co.za.