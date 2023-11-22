Categories: VideosPublished On: 22nd November 2023

Merry Christmas and Many Thanks from Gallagher Animal Management

Gallagher South Africa would like to thank all their loyal clients for yet another great year of working together to improve farm security and animal management.

From the Gallagher family, thank you for a wonderful year. It was an absolute privilege working with each and every one of our special clients.

We wish you a lovely and safe holiday season with your friends and family. We look forward to the new year ahead and the exciting things to come!

Merry Christmas and a happy new year!

 

