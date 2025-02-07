Meet the stronger Claas Xerion 12 Series for more efficiency, profitability and comfort

645 words

Amidst great enthusiasm from farmers, CLAAS has proudly introduced its new flagship model, the XERION 12 Series tractor, to the South African market.

Hendrik Leege, Country Manager for CLAAS South Africa, emphasised the company’s commitment to providing top-tier technology to South African farmers, whom he regards as some of the best globally.

The XERION 12 Series is designed to meet the demands of large-scale farming operations, offering unparalleled strength, power, and efficiency.

Unmatched power and performance

At the heart of the XERION 12.650 model lies a robust 653 horsepower Mercedes engine, delivering over 480 kW of power. This formidable engine ensures that the tractor can handle the most demanding agricultural tasks with ease.

The ZF Terramatic transmission complements the engine’s performance, providing seamless power delivery and enhancing the tractor’s overall efficiency.

Innovative design and handling

One of the standout features of the XERION 12 Series is its unique design, featuring equal-sized 4×4 wheels and a 50/50 weight distribution. This configuration ensures perfect handling, allowing the tractor to manoeuvre effortlessly despite its substantial size. Operators will appreciate that the XERION drives more like a car, offering ease of control without compromising on power.

Spacious and comfortable cab

The XERION 12 Series boasts a spacious 4 cubic metre cab, designed to provide a quiet and comfortable environment for the operator. This emphasis on comfort ensures that operators can work longer hours without fatigue, thereby enhancing productivity.

Advanced hydraulics and efficiency

Equipped with an impressive hydraulic system capable of delivering up to 540 litres of oil flow per minute, the XERION 12 Series ensures that all implements receive the necessary power for optimal performance. Notably, the tractor can deliver all its power and oil flow requirements without exceeding 1 600 rpm, making it fuel-efficient and promoting the longevity of the machine.

CLAAS Cruise Pilot system

The integration of the CLAAS Cruise Pilot system further enhances the tractor’s efficiency. This advanced system automatically adjusts the tractor’s engine speed to match the load, ensuring optimal performance and fuel efficiency during various farming operations.

Recognition and awards

The XERION 12 Series has garnered significant accolades, being named the European Tractor of the Year 2024 and receiving the Farm Machinery 2024 award. These honours underscore the tractor’s innovative design and superior performance in the agricultural sector.

Adaptable weight management

Understanding the diverse needs of farmers, the XERION 12 Series offers a flexible weight package. The tractor comes with a 5,2 tonne weight package, bringing the total weight to just under 30 tonnes. For lighter applications, this weight can be easily removed, allowing farmers to save on fuel without compromising performance.

Commitment to after-sales service

Dustin Bishop, CLAAS Product Specialist at Kempston Agri, highlighted the company’s dedication to after-sales service. Technicians are selected and sent to Germany for specialized technical training, ensuring that customers receive world-class support. This commitment to service is paramount to the success of farming businesses, providing farmers with the reliability and assistance they need.

Early launch for farmer advantage

Traditionally, Kempston and CLAAS launch new products during NAMPO. However, recognising the importance of timely access to advanced machinery, the XERION 12 Series was launched early in the year. This initiative allows South African farmers to integrate the new tractors into their operations at the start of the season, maximising their productivity.

The CLAAS XERION 12 Series represents a significant advancement in agricultural machinery, offering South African farmers a combination of power, efficiency, and innovative features tailored to meet the demands of modern farming.

For more information, contact your nearest Kempston Agri dealership or visit their website at www.kempston.co.za. Follow them on their social media channels to stay up to date of the latest news. Alternatively contact them on 043-703-3100.