Meet the mean team at AECI Plant Health

Managing a successful agricultural company of AECI Plant Health’s scale requires dedication and collaboration from a team of experts, each playing a crucial role. Here is how these dedicated professionals contribute to the company’s vision of agricultural excellence, safety, and innovation.

McGregor Ntuli

As Technical Support Specialist, McGregor Ntuli’s focus is on promoting safe and responsible pesticide use among farmers. McGregor leads stewardship training, educating farmers and farm workers on pesticide handling and storage. “Safety, safety, and safety. Nothing else but safety,” he emphasises, aiming to reduce incidents of chemical poisoning and ensure compliance with legal regulations.

Werner Rossouw

Werner Rossouw, Technical Advisor Manager for the northern region, oversees a team of nine specialists who support a wide range of economically significant crops across South Africa. Rossouw’s team advises clients on optimising crop programmes and provides specialised training, sharing insights in the latest agricultural trends and products to enhance crop management.

Linda Greyling

As Product Portfolio Manager for nutrition and plant growth regulators, Linda Greyling manages approximately 100 products. Her portfolio includes the Max range — a carbohydrate-chelated nutrient line that enhances photosynthesis, helps plants cope with stress, and aids in flowering and fruit development. New products like Veggie N and Veggie K are set to launch in 2025.

SP Coetzee

SP Coetzee oversees a portfolio of 24 fungicides and 26 insecticides. One of his target products, Carbonyte 850, is a softer chemical designed for targeted pest control, while Fade, an anti-acid fatty soap insecticide, highlights the diversity within his product line. SP’s focus remains on developing innovative solutions that meet the needs of farmers while remaining environmentally considerate.

Mongameli Nkosi

With a portfolio of 36 herbicides and nine adjuvants, Product Portfolio Manager Mongameli Nkosi plays a crucial role in weed management solutions for diverse crops. His latest product, Castral, is a new maize herbicide, part of an expanding line of selective and non-selective herbicides, as well as water conditioners to ensure effectiveness across different environments.

Aviwe Mahanjana

Technical Marketing Manager for the international sales division, Aviwe Mahanjana, has been integral in expanding AECI Plant Health’s footprint with 450 product registrations in over 30 countries. With operations in Africa, Europe, and parts of Asia, AECI’s international division contributes 11% of the company’s revenue. Aviwe’s team goes the extra mile by taking soil and leaf samples for international clients, reinforcing AECI’s reputation for superior service.

Deidre Odendaal

In charge of bio-fertilisers, bio-insecticides, and bio-fungicides, Deidre Odendaal provides farmers with integrated pest management solutions that work in synergy. Her products, applied via foliar treatment, seed treatment, or ground spray, allow for comprehensive and sustainable pest control, helping farmers manage pests and diseases holistically.

Mogale Hlokwe

Research Chemist Mogale Hlokwe is dedicated to developing new products, enhancing existing ones, and performing product trials to assess efficacy and compatibility. Mogale’s team includes an intern, demonstrating AECI’s commitment to fostering new talent and gaining diverse insights to continue advancing product quality.

Noelene Odendaal

As Regulatory Manager, Noelene Odendaal oversees the crucial task of securing product registrations. Her team’s work ensures compliance, allowing AECI’s wide range of crop protection products, bio-stimulants, fertilisers, and bio-remedies to reach the market while maintaining industry standards for sustainable agriculture.

Mishek Makakula

Product Development Technician Mishek Makakula leads AECI’s research teams across South Africa, conducting trials on major crops like maize and wine grapes. The state-of-the-art facility in Bapsfontein allows for precise testing, ensuring AECI’s products meet the needs of South African farmers.

Jannie Willemse

Commercial Manager Jannie Willemse is dedicated to supporting South Africa’s two million emerging farmers. Through Khula, an e-commerce app used by AECI, farmers can access and order products, receive NGO funding, and participate in trading opportunities, helping to bridge the gap between emerging farmers and vital resources.

Deon Fourie

Production Manager Deon Fourie supervises AECI Plant Health’s manufacturing processes, overseeing the production of fungicides, pesticides, and herbicides. With a team of 100, Fourie ensures each product batch, whether liquid or powder, meets stringent quality standards.

Each of these individuals plays a vital role in advancing AECI Plant Health’s mission. Their collective expertise and commitment are the backbone of the company, propelling innovation and safety across South Africa and beyond.

