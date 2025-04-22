Maximise your yield, season after season. Visit Irrigation Unlimited at stand C30 at Nampo Bothaville

428 words

Irrigation Unlimited is proud to announce another year where they’ll be your go-to for irrigation systems at Nampo Bothaville. Their expert, knowledagble team will be on hand to give you all the latest in the field; whether you’re an established farmer or just getting started, they’ll be able to offer you tailored solutions that deliver results.

Big things are coming

This year is going to be a game-changer and Nampo Bothaville 2025 is your chance to be the first to see innovation in action. They have been collaborating closely with their retailers to provide you with irrigation solutions Southern Africa has never seen before. Aimed at making irrigation easier, more effective, and more affordable. You don’t want to miss this.

Trusted wholesale partner in Irrigation

Irrigation Unlimited is a wholesale irrigation supplier and distributor of a wide range of irrigation products. Trusted by agricultural professionals and irrigation retailers across Southern Africa, with years of experience and a reputation for service. They work closely with your local Co-Ops, irrigation retailers, designers, and suppliers to ensure you have access to top-quality products by some of the top brands in South Africa.

A wide range of brands and products

They stock an extensive range of reliable products sourced from leading local and international brands. Their product range includes:

Let’s talk at Nampo

Nampo is a fantastic opportunity for you to see their wide range of products, all in one place. Nampo is more than just an exhibition — it’s an opportunity to connect. Their friendly and knowledgeable team will be at Stand C30, ready to talk about your goals, walk you through their systems, and help you find the best solutions for your farming journey. Whether you’re looking to upgrade your current setup, expand your operation, or explore new technology.

Find your nearest supplier

They supply exclusively through local Co-Ops and irrigation dealers, making it easy for you to get what you need quickly and conveniently. Contact Irrigation Unlimited today to find your nearest Co-Op or irrigation supplier and take the next step toward higher yields: Irrigation Unlimited Pretoria Branch: (+27) 12 736 2121, (+27) 12 736 2103, (+27) 12 736 2526, (+27) 12 736 2323. Irrigation Unlimited Cape Town Branch: (+27) 21 946 1194, (+27) 21 946 4931, (+27) 21 946 1803, Or visit their website for a complete catalogue: www.iunlimited.co.za