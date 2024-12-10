Maximise efficiency with Algar’s versatile sheep handling system

470 words

At Algar Ind BK, we understand the importance of efficient, stress-free sheep handling for both you and your livestock. Our innovative sheep handling systems are designed with practicality, durability, and adaptability in mind, ensuring that they meet the diverse needs of every operation.

Core components of the system

Sweep tub

The sweep tub is at the heart of our sheep handling system, providing an efficient way to funnel animals into the handling alley. Its sturdy design ensures smooth movement, minimising stress on the sheep while maximising efficiency. Built with sheep behaviour in mind, the sweep tub guides livestock naturally, making handling safer and more productive for operators.

Adjustable alleys

Versatility is key to effective livestock management, and our adjustable alleys deliver just that. Easily adjustable to accommodate sheep of varying sizes, the alleys ensure secure and stress-free movement through the system. Whether you are managing lambs or full-grown ewes, the adjustable design provides the flexibility needed for optimal control.

Two-way sort

Efficient sorting is critical for flock management, and our two-way sort feature simplifies the process. This functionality allows you to direct animals into one of two designated paths with ease, whether you are sorting by age, size, or health status. The smooth mechanism reduces bottlenecks, saving time and effort during sorting tasks.

Versatility tailored to your needs

What sets Algar’s sheep handling systems apart is their unparalleled adaptability. We understand that every operation has unique requirements, which is why our systems are designed to expand and evolve with your needs.

Add-on options include:

Tilt crate: Perfect for hoof trimming or medical procedures, the tilt crate provides a secure, ergonomic way to handle individual sheep with precision and ease.

Hybrid crate: Ideal for a variety of handling tasks, the hybrid crate combines functionality with convenience, offering a multi-purpose solution for your operation.

These modular options allow you to enhance your system at any time, making it an investment that grows with your business.

Built to last, designed for results

Every element of our sheep handling system is constructed with durability in mind. From high-quality materials to thoughtful engineering, our systems are built to withstand the demands of daily farm life. When you choose Algar, you are investing in equipment that delivers long-term value and reliable performance.

Why choose Algar?

With years of experience in livestock handling equipment, Algar is committed to providing farmers with innovative solutions that improve efficiency and animal welfare. Our sheep handling systems reflect this commitment, combining practical features with the versatility to meet the unique demands of your operation.

