Maverick Generators: The leaders in diesel generators

321 words

Diesel generators have long been used by businesses as a reliable power supply. The consistent and reliable power source is crucial for businesses like manufacturing plants, hospitals and data centres that can simply not afford the downtime.

In the agricultural sector getting power supply to a rural area can be a difficult task, but diesel generators provide consistent electricity to keep your pumps and more running.

Maverick Generators have been supplying diesel generators from 30 to 2 500 kVa since 2007 and have earned an excellent track record with thousands of satisfied customers. They also provide synchronisation plants of up to 20 MVA and custom-built automatic mains failure, synchronisation and generator control panels.

For Maverick Generators, the attention to detail remains their priority. Their manufacturing plant in Pumlani, Pretoria offers top-class facilities for the manufacturing, assembly and testing of their units. Although they are based in South Africa they also supply customers in other parts of Africa.

In the big power output range, they offer generating sets powered by:

Volvo Penta

Scania

Perkins

Deutz

John Deere

Badouin

FAW

Lovol

They are also approved as an Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) by Volvo Penta, Scania, FAW and Perkins.

Maverick Generators focus on client satisfaction and offer a service that will build life-long relationships with their customers and distributors.

That is why they promise:

Fast turn-around times on quotations and enquiries at all levels

To get the best possible pricing and structuring deals according to the needs of their customers

To provide high quality units

To offer a comprehensive warranty on all the units manufactured by them

To operate across Africa with branches and service agents in most countries

To offer custom-built solutions designed for the customer’s specific needs

Visit their website at www.maverickgenerators.co.za to see the products they have on offer. Alternatively send an e-mail to sales@maverickgenerators.co.za or phone +27 12-819-1040 to speak to one of their highly trained staff members.