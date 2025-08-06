Serving farmers the Willard way

494 words

Willard Batteries is no stranger to the agricultural sector. For decades, Willard Batteries has been an integral cog in the wheel of farm life. From agricultural vehicles of all makes and models, to cars and heavy-duty trucks, the familiar green and yellow of Willard Batteries has provided the most up to date technology and range of applications to make it the battery of choice for generations of farm owners and managers.

Willard also offers farmers backup power systems when the power is down. The units provide power for a range of domestic and commercial items. So, when their power supply is interrupted, the unit automatically switches over to battery power, without interruption to the connected appliances. When normal power resumes, the unit automatically switches back and recharges the built-in battery.

Willard® Batteries are manufactured in Gqeberha. With a presence in South Africa since the 1920’s, production started in 1954 and the factory still reflects the true South African spirit of combining imported state-of-the-art technology with South African ingenuity and know-how.

Research results have indicated widespread support of the Willard Batteries brand, which has managed to continue to thrive in difficult economic conditions. Apart from being voted as the most loved automotive battery brand, the research once again confirmed the undisputed high level of brand awareness and brand preference of Willard Batteries.

Farmland requires extensive machinery and equipment to keep it properly maintained and functional. Even a relatively small farm can cover significant acreage so, first and foremost, farmers require vehicles to travel across the land efficiently. Willard’s product range is designed and ideally suited to cope with demanding farming conditions, and Willard® Batteries continues to develop and deliver products to meet the needs of the future. So, whether you’re ploughing, sowing, harvesting or performing any other farm tasks, you can rely on your fleet to keep your business going. Your vehicles may be left unused for long periods, but when you need them to work, you need them to start.

Research has shown that the batteries that should power up your farm fleet are probably not in as good a state as you might believe. In fact, up to 90% of large farm vehicles and machines have a charge measurement of less than 60%. Improper or insufficient maintenance, rather than faulty batteries, accounts for 80% of all battery returns and failures, which is not only frustrating for you, but also expensive in replacement and down-time.

This is where the Willard Field Service Operating Team can help you out. It has decades of accumulative experience in the battery industry and will travel to your farm to provide you with a personalised service to assist you to assess your battery needs and keep you moving. From your state-of-the-art combine harvester to the odd battery size for that old equipment, we’ll help you make a plan.

For more information contact the AutoX Call Centre at 0860 12 00 12 or visit us at www.auto-x.co.za OR www.willard.co.za