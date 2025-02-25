Manitou Group appoints SGC as a new GEHL dealer

433 words

Manitou Southern Africa (Pty) Ltd, a subsidiary of Manitou Group, is pleased to announce the appointment of South Gear Co. (SGC) as the new authorised dealer for its GEHL brand of telehandlers, skid steer loaders and backhoe loaders. SGC will be responsible for sales, service, and support of GEHL equipment in the Southern Africa region, commencing on March 1, 2025. SGC will work in a close relationship with Manitou Southern Africa.

This strategic partnership combines the strength and innovation of the GEHL brand with SGC’s commitment to providing exceptional customer service. Customers can expect a seamless transition and continued access to GEHL’s high-quality equipment, backed by SGC’s expertise.

SGC, while a newly formed company, is built on a foundation of extensive experience in the construction and agricultural equipment industry. Led by Gavin Leask and Quintin Vorster, formerly of Manitou SA, the team possesses in-depth knowledge of GEHL equipment, making them perfectly suited to support the brand. Their expertise ensures customers will receive knowledgeable guidance in selecting the right GEHL equipment for their needs, along with dedicated support to maximise performance.

“I’m excited about the prospect of working closely with Gavin and Quintin, who both have the necessary expertise and experience in our product range,” said Darren Hall, Managing Director of Manitou SA. “I am confident that SGC will be successful in developing and promoting the GEHL product range across Southern Africa.”

“SGC is excited to represent GEHL, marking the beginning of an exciting new chapter for GEHL in South Africa,” said Gavin Leask, CEO of SGC. This strategic move allows SGC to be disruptive in the local market by offering world-class products that meet the diverse needs of industries and our customers. SGC is committed to delivering customer-centric solutions that go beyond just equipment, focusing on providing exceptional service and tailored support to ensure maximum value and satisfaction. With this, we aim to revolutionise the market, empowering customers with the highest quality machinery and unmatched reliability and solutions.”

The GEHL brand is synonymous with quality, reliability, and innovation. GEHL equipment is designed to meet the demands of today’s construction and agricultural professionals, offering a wide range of solutions for various applications. With SGC as the new dealer, customers can expect the same high level of performance and durability they have come to expect from GEHL, along with enhanced customer service and support.

Manitou SA and SGC are committed to ensuring a smooth transition for existing GEHL customers. SGC will honour all existing warranties and service agreements, and customers can continue to rely on the same trusted GEHL equipment they have come to depend on.