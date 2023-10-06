Mahindra Tractors are here for good!

Saurabh Kohli, Head of the farm business sector of Mahindra in South Africa, introduces Mahindra Tractors at the Cape NAMPO in Bredasdorp.

Mahindra tractors have a wide range of tractors, ranging from 15 hp to 110 hp (11 – 82 kW). The brand has a range of implements that work well with the tractors, such as sprayers, hay rakes and mulchers. It also has assembly plants in every continent.

“We are trying to bring across is the awareness of what the products are, what their capabilities are and what Mahindra stands for,” Saurabh says.

“There’s a reason the world likes us. Tough, efficient and effortless is not just a statement for Mahindra. We believe in this and that is why we are offering it,” he concludes.

