Mahindra: The tough and reliable tractor

Mahindra is becoming one of South Africa’s fastest growing tractor brands. Having established themselves in international markets and being the world leading tractor manufacturer by volume, Mahindra has brought their affordably, high-quality agricultural equipment to the market.

Mahindra has been operating in South Africa for several years, but has been directly available in South Africa for the past three years. They bring a wide range of tractors with them, from the smallest tractor which is a 44 kW (60 hp) to their largest 82 kW (110 hp) tractor and the implements you need to get the job done.

The Mahindra tractors

Mahindra recently impressed farmers at NAMPO 2025 and Michele Chicognani, Regional Sales Manager for Mahindra in the Northern Regions, said that their 6075 tractor is one of the most versatile in their range. It is the perfect tractor for any small-, medium or large-scale farmer.

This 4-wheel drive tractor has a 55 kW (75 hp) engine. It is the heaviest tractor in its class; weighing 3 300 kg it comes with a heavy duty three-point linkage and a lift capacity of 2 600 kg.

“This is a general-purpose tractor for up-and-coming farmers. On a larger scale it can be used for haulage and lightwork. It is a run-around tractor for all applications. We have all the right implements to work with the tractor, so depending on what you want to do, you can do it with this tractor,” says Michele.

Mahindra’s tractors include the 6000 series, 7500 series, 8600 series and orchard series.

Mahindra implements

During NAMPO Mahindra also had some of their implements on display.

Mahindra can provide you with:

Land preparation machinery like disc ploughs

Soil tillage machinery like harrows, subsoilers and cultivators

Hay and forage machinery like rakes, balers, choppers and mixers

Seeding maintenance and crop care machinery like mulchers, ridgers and planters

Post harvesting machinery like bale wrap combos

Gerhard Lategan, Technical Support Manager at Mahindra South Africa, said the Mahindra Mahavator rotavator is one of the top implements in their range.

The Mahindra Mahavator is a robust rotary tiller from their heavy-duty series. This powerful machine excels in medium to heavy soils, both wet and dry, and can handle tough crop residue. It efficiently cuts and mixes crop residue, making it suitable for varied crops like food grains, sugarcane and cotton.

The Mahavator is equipped with Mahindra’s BoroBlades™ which are made of boron steel to ensure high durability and low maintenance. The multispeed gearbox ensures longer life even in harder soils, and the right geometry of the rotor shaft and mast helps to give more stability and reduce vibration.

This heavy duty rotavator requires a tractor of about 37 kW (50 hp) to 44 kW (60 hp) to operate and has a working depth of 150 mm.

Mahindra promise

Greg Bergmann, Head of Sales for Mahindra South Africa says Mahindra is looking to expand their dealer network and customer base in South Africa to bring their affordable Mahindra tractors closer to South African farmers.

“Our tractors come with a 3 year/3 000 hour warranty as standard and the first 2 000 hours of service kits come free with every tractor. Mahindra is also the only tractor manufacturer that has a three day turnaround time. If we cannot fix your tractor in three days and it is under warranty, we will provide a tractor for you to work with, because we don’t want you to lose production time,” says Greg.

View Mahindra’s full range of tractors and implements on their website at https://mahindrafarmequipment.co.za/.