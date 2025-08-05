Lusaka Farm Expo 2025: SARO Agro puts farmers first

562 words

Whether you are a small-scale farmer or a commercial farmer SARO Agro has everything you need. From small to large tractors, disc harrows, dehullers, milking machines and irrigation, SARO Agro has products that suit your needs and your pocket.

SARO Agro recently attended the Lusaka Farming Expo 2025 and brought their whole range of equipment and machines with them.

Farm equipment and crop protection

Sebastion Kalenga, SARO Agro farm machinery manager explained that they provide everything you need to grow strong healthy crops, starting with their Baldan CRSG 14-disc Disc harrow. This is just one of the many disc harrows they stock.

The Baldan CRSG 14-disc Disc Harrow has a working width of 1550 mm and can be pulled by a tractor with a minimum of 56 kW (75 hp). These disc harrows have a spacing of 235 mm and a working depth of between 150 and 250 mm.

They are perfect for soil preparation and planting as well as pasture renovation, construction and paving.

They also showcased their new JF 92Z10 Forage Harvester that is perfect for silage and forage harvesting on small scale farms with the use of a 48 to 68 kW (60 to 90 hp) tractor. The JF 92Z10 has high chopping precision, low power requirement and can deliver up to 23 ton per hour. What sets this machine apart is that it has a built-in transmission instead of a PTO, making maintenance an easy task.

Pumps and irrigation

Giving your harvest the best opportunity to grow, sometimes calls for a little extra water. In this regard SARO Agro are the people to talk to. Neviety Simutowe, senior technician for pumps and irrigation at SARO Agro explains that their skilled team can assist you with the design and installation of an irrigation system.

They have systems built for every farm and every need, from drip irrigation to rain hoses and micro jets, including fertigation tanks and tank filters.

Getting the water where you want is also made easy with their wide range of pumps.

“We have different pumping solutions, from solar pumps for both surface water and submissible water to diesel and manual pumps,” explains Neviety.

For those looking to irrigate larger pieces of land they also stock Rotrix moving sprinklers and rain guns that can irrigate up to 40 hectares.

Small scale farmers

In Zambia small-scale farmers are catered for thanks to SARO Agro who stocks a wide range of tractors and land preparation machines.

Emmanuel Matale, sales and service officer for SARO Agro explains that they have the two-wheel walking tractors which comes in 10 and 11 kW (14 and 15 hp).

These walk behind tractors are a crucial asset for small-scale agriculture. These compact design tractors are affordable, versatile and efficient and comes with a variety of attachments to enable farmers to maximise their productivity and profitability.

SARO Agro also offer crop protection products like nap sack- and motorised sprayers to efficiently spray your crops for insects and weeds.

Their product range however does not stop with the preparation, planting and harvesting of your crops and SARO Agro prides themselves on their food processing machinery.

Presenting farmers with electric, diesel and solar hammer mills, chaff cutters, dehullers, oil mills and even milking machines for dairy farmers.

With more than 13 branches throughout Zambia, SARO Agro has always been and still is the go-to for Zambian farmers. Visit their website www.sarozambia.com to view their products or get in contact with them.