LM Staal Strukture: These steel structures are a cut above the rest

Imagine having twelve years of experience on your side. Imagine only the best, top-quality steel. Imagine nationwide service … this is LM Staal Strukture!

LM Staal Strukture puts a focus on things that simply work. They create high-quality structures, and every design comes with detailed engineering drawings.

They provide and assemble structures tailored to client specifications. Specialising in the economical construction of steel buildings, warehouses, factories, aircraft hangars, and farming sheds, their team fabricates top-quality structures, each accompanied by engineering drawings. All designs are created based on client requirements.

As if all that is not enough, they can also quote and service you on slide cladding, sliding doors, turbines, polycarbonate sheets, Alu bubble and isoboard.

LM Staal Strukture understands that if the right structures are not in place, your entire business can come to a standstill. This is why they regard honesty and integrity as one of their key principles. With these values in place, you can rest assured that your project will be completed neatly and on schedule, as required to suit your needs.

The standard sizes provided by LM Staal Strukture are the following:

9/30/3,6 m

10/30/4 m

12/25/4,5 m

12/40/4,5 m

15/30/4,5 m

15/50/4,5 m

18/40/4,5 m

20/30/4,5 m

20/40/4,5 m

This company is located in Brits in the Northwest. They erect structures throughout the whole country.

For more information, you can visit their website at www.lmStaal Strukture.co.za or their Facebook page at www.facebook.com/steelstruck/. Alternatively, you can also contact them on their e-mail at lmstaalstore@gmail.com, or on (+27)83-728-9825 or (+27)71-743-6798.