Livestock identification part 5: Microchipping

To protect animals and the people who rely on their products, it is essential to identify and mark livestock correctly.

A microchip can be easily implanted under the skin of any animal, regardless of species or size. This identification method can be achieved without using anaesthesia, where a microchip is implanted under the skin of an animal. The method provides a secure and unalterable identifier, but only when read by the appropriate devices. Microchipping is a common practice for domesticated animals. Farmers and ranchers can use this information to track the well-being of their animals and the animal’s family tree. Furthermore, microchipping can be used to help find missing animals and deter theft.

Microchipping livestock advantages

Microchipping livestock has many advantages. First, it facilitates the tagging and tracking of individual livestock. Each animal can have its own unique identification number stored on a tiny microchip that is implanted under the skin and then scanned and recorded. This facilitates effective management and monitoring of individual animals and helps farmers keep track of their livestock, particularly in large herds. Because the identification numbers can be cross-referenced with government records and ownership can be easily verified, microchipping also helps prevent theft and the unauthorised movement of livestock.

Microchipping livestock drawbacks

Although there are numerous benefits to microchipping livestock, there are also some drawbacks to think about. The expense of microchip implantation and upkeep can provide an obstacle. Microchips and the necessary implanting equipment can be quite costly up front, especially for farmers with numerous animals. There may also be recurring costs associated with maintaining the database for each microchip.

Which livestock can be microchipped?

Most livestock can be microchipped. Microchips can be implanted in cattle, sheep, goats, horses, and even pigs.

What is a microchip?

Microchips are small electronic devices that are implanted subcutaneously in the neck or shoulder area of livestock. The system is effective because it employs radio frequency identification (RFID) technology, which enables the tagging and monitoring of specific animals. Microchips are powered and read by a separate device called a reader, scanner, or interrogator because they have no internal power source.

The microchip is activated via electromagnetic power when the scanner is tuned to the correct frequency. When powered, the microchip capsule transmits identifying information back to the scanner via radio waves. The scanner decodes the signal and shows the number on an LCD. The chip’s serial number is saved for future reference. An enrolment form is filled out with the chip ID, owner’s contact information, animal name and description, vet information, and an emergency contact the owner designates. The chip ID and the contact information for the recovery service are included on the registration certificate that the owner receives. In the event of a sale or trade, the certificate can be presented as proof of ownership. The livestock industry has benefited greatly from this technological advancement, which has enabled greater transparency, greater biosecurity, and easier record-keeping.

What equipment do you need to microchip animals?

There are only a handful of necessities for microchipping livestock. A microchip or transponder, a small electronic device that can store and transmit data, is the first requirement. Designed to be implanted under the animal’s skin, these microchips are about the size of a grain of rice. Furthermore, a specialised applicator or injector is required to implant the microchip into the animal in a secure and precise manner. This device guarantees a quick, efficient procedure that causes the animal as little discomfort as possible.

These days, microchips come with a polypropylene polymer cap that prevents the chip from shifting around once it is implanted in an animal’s body.

To secure the capsule in place, the polymer promotes the growth of connective tissue and other types of cells in the area. A scanner or reader is also needed to extract the information from the microchip. Microchips should be scanned before being inserted to ensure proper functionality. Microchip insertion is similar to a subcutaneous injection, except a larger needle is used. After application brush or rub the area where the microchip was inserted to make sure it did not embed itself in the animal’s skin, fleece, or hair.

Verify the chip’s functionality in its embedded setting by scanning it again. Animals that have been misplaced or stolen can be located and identified with ease thanks to this. Veterinarians and animal shelters can easily access the owner’s information by scanning the microchip in the event of a lost pet. Microchipping provides a permanent and foolproof form of identification for animals, guaranteeing their safety.

For information on branding livestock, see the following resources:

Botswana

The reticular bolus was chosen as the identifying feature for all cattle in Botswana’s national LITS system. Botswana is currently reviewing its entire system with an eye towards possibly adopting some of Namibia’s policies. For reference materials, please visit https://icpald.org/wp-content/uploads/2019/04/Livestock-Identificationand-Traceability.pdf or https://www. woah.org/fileadmin/Home/eng/Conferences_Events/sites/traceability-2009/ abstracts/4.c.%20Musa%20Fanikiso.

Namibia

Microchipping livestock, including cattle, sheep, and goats, is required by law in Namibia as part of the Animal Identification and Traceability System (AITS). The microchip, which should include the animal’s identification number, birth date, and owner’s contact details, must be implanted by a licenced veterinarian. These rules were established by the Namibian government in an effort to improve disease surveillance and prevention, animal theft prevention, and livestock identification. For reference materials, please visit https://www.lac.org.na/ laws/2018/6803.pdf.

Zimbabwe

Implants of bovine, ovine, porcine, caprine, and other meat-producing species are put under the skin, on the scutiform cartilage at the base of the left ear. Any food-producing animal that has a microchip implanted should have a visible external identifier so that its microchip can be found and retrieved before slaughter. Because it is not always acceptable, local trade or government regulations must govern the use of implanted microchips in species raised for human consumption. For reference materials, please visit https://wsava.org/global-guidelines/.

