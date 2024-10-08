Livestock handling: Tal-Tec turns heavyweights into light work for farmers

Tal-Tec has been producing cattle scales for more than forty years. Initially, the scales were mechanical and operated with a spring balance system. This system had a major is­sue: it used a single point to measure weight, which made it difficult to weigh large animals like bulls. To solve this, levers were added to transfer weight from all four corners of the crate to the balance. However, over time, these le­vers could corrode, bend, or cause fric­tion, making the scale less accurate.

Electronic scales, although costly at first, soon became available. They use load cells that convert weight to an electrical signal for display. Instead of levers, electronic scales use four load cells, one in each corner, connected by copper wires to a display unit. Howev­er, the wires can also affect accuracy, which frustrates farmers today.

For example, if a weight of 100 kg is placed evenly on a scale, each corner should register 25 kg, adding up to 100 kg. If one corner fails, the total weight would show as 75 kg. Likewise, if the weight shifts to one side, the distribu­tion changes, and if one load cell fails, the final reading can be inaccurate.

Farmers are advised to perform a simple “corner test” before weighing animals. They should stand near each corner, record the weight, and check if the display returns to zero after step­ping off. If all corners give the same reading and reset correctly, the scale is accurate. If not, the issue needs to be fixed before continuing.

Mobiles, gates and crates

Tal-Tec provides various mobile live­stock handling solutions, designed to meet diverse farming requirements. Their Mobile Neck and Body unit comes with a neck clamp, body clamp, and guillotine gate, allowing farmers to manage livestock with ease. This unit can also function as a scale when com­bined with the LS4 scale. Similarly, the Cattle Mobile Crush is equipped with a neck clamp and guillotine gate, and it is roadworthy, offering easy transport of kraal sides. Both units can trans­port up to eight kraal sides inside the trailer, making them highly versatile for farming operations.

The Cattle Crate is constructed from durable steel, featuring sliding gates for efficient livestock handling, and it can be converted into a weighing system when paired with the LS4 scale. Meanwhile, the Cattle Working Crate is designed with side panels that allow farmers easy access to the animal for tasks such as branding. It also includes a neck clamp and sliding gate, with compatibility for the LS4 scale to weigh livestock.

For sheep, Tal-Tec offers the Sheep Loadbar Crate, a mobile and light­weight unit with butterfly doors and a convenient handle. This crate, with dimensions of 1,25 m long and 0,5 m wide, also uses the LS4 scale to weigh sheep efficiently. Additionally, the Work and Load Trailer functions as working crate and scale when lowered to the ground or when raised, it func­tions as a loading ramp to load animals onto a truck, allowing farmers to man­age livestock in a more streamlined and efficient manner. Each of these mobile units enhances farm productiv­ity by combining ease of use, mobility, and accurate weighing capabilities.

