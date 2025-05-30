LiuGong is up to the task … are you?

519 words

For successful farming, tractors are not the only large machines you need on your farm. A yellow machine like a TLB or skid steer can be an asset on your farm.

LiuGong is one of the world leaders in yellow machine manufacturing and at NAMPO they once again showed why farmers worldwide are using their products.

Following their recent partnership with ELB Equipment, the LiuGong team was ready to impress farmers during this agricultural expo.

LiuGong 375B skid steer

A skid steer is a compact and versatile machine for all agricultural operations and the LiuGong 375B skid steer is no different. With the easy-clip attachments you can quickly transform your skid steer from a bale grab to a trencher.

Elmien Bolleurs, Area Sales Manager at ELB Equipment, says this is the need to have machine on your farm.

Skid steers can be used for:

Material handling like moving feed, hay, manure, soil, or other materials

Preparing your land by grading, levelling, and clearing fields before planting

Livestock management is made easier by using it to clean stalls, spread bedding and handling feed

With the right attachments you can use the skid steer for digging and trenching

This machine can be used to remove overgrowth, cut brush, and handle fallen trees

Make fence installation hassle free by using the skid steer for fence posts or installing support for trellis

Let the skid steer do the heavy lifting with seed bags, fertiliser, and other farm supplies

The LiuGong 357B is small but deadly with a four-cylinder Yanmar engine, standard hi-flow hydraulics, a static tipping weight of 1,7 tonnes, and maximum safe operating weight of 865 kg. This skid steer also comes standard with a closed cabin and air-conditioning for the operators’ comfort during long days on the farm.

The LiuGong 777A TLB

If you are looking for something with a little more power, LiuGong also has you covered with their 777A TLB (Tractor-Loader-Backhoe). This multipurpose machine plays a crucial role on your farm and can be used for heavy-duty tasks like:

Removing rocks, tree stumps, and clearing rough terrain

Distributing materials like sand, soil, and rocks

Moving soil or materials

Moving building materials, equipment, and farm supplies

Excavating trenches, drainage channels, and foundations

Gavin Baard, ELB Equipment’s Regional Sales Manager, explains that the LiuGong 777A is a beast, not only in the agricultural world, but because it is also on specification for mining. This can be a remarkably diverse tool for any customer.

The LiuGong 777A has a 68 kW Weichai engine and a ROPS (Roll-Over Protective Structure) and FOPS (Falling Object Protective Structure) cabin with air-conditioning for operator comfort.

With a 1 m³ bucket in the front and a 0,2 m³ bucket on the backhoe there is little this machine cannot handle. The 777A can handle various attachments to move pallets or bales or to dig trenches for irrigation.

LiuGong’s machines are widely used in the agricultural, mining and construction industries and will not let you down. LiuGong is always up to the task … are you?