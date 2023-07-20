Limpopo will host the country’s first-ever National PinZ²yl auction

The PinZ²yl cattle breed (pronounced “Pin-Zyl”) is a medium-framed, adaptable, and economically sustainable breed perfectly suited for African conditions. The PinZ²yl is fertile, tick and […]

The PinZ²yl cattle breed (pronounced “Pin-Zyl”) is a medium-framed, adaptable, and economically sustainable breed perfectly suited for African conditions. The PinZ²yl is fertile, tick and tick-borne disease resistant, and exhibits an excellent temperament.

It inherits the hardiness, longevity, and fertility of the Nguni, along with the docility, production capabilities, and carcass traits of the Pinzgauer.

This breed matures early, and cows are carefully selected for exceptional mothering abilities and good milk capacity. Their smaller calves make calving easier, while the higher milk yield leads to healthier and heavier weaner calves. It also boasts thick, pigmented skin, making it heat and light-tolerant.

The PinZ²yl thrives in normal veld conditions, where access to sufficient grass and fresh water is available. These animals tend to group together, simplifying handling, and the cows are protective of their calves and each other.

It also delivers excellent beef: Classified as a composite Bos Taurus/Bos Indicus (Zebu/Sanga), the PinZ²yl can produce quality carcasses from grazing but can also perform well in feedlots due to Pinzgauer traits. Its low birth mass makes it suitable for crossing with exotic breeds to eliminate calving difficulties, resulting in calves that grow equally well or even surpass purebred sire breeds.

This breed can be successfully crossbred with indigenous “boer beeste”, enhancing productivity and adding economic value to the herd. It offers excellent growth potential and increased productivity in various climates across Southern Africa, from the Karoo to the grasslands of the Northern Cape. Some of the cattle are naturally polled due to the naturally polled genes in both the Nguni and Pinzgauer.

Lastly, the PinZ²yl breed brings significant value to commercial and emerging breeding systems, enhancing beef and milk traits and boosting weaner steer weight and milk production in replacement heifers.

Mark your calendar for the First PinZ²yl National Auction at 11:00 on July 29, 2023, at the Vleissentraal Warmbad Veemark, Bela-Bela Complex

On offer:

Seven breeders will sell 9 stud bulls and 38 stud females, as well as commercial and slaughter animals. The offer is wide ranging.

The 9 stud bulls up for sale are of different ages and shall satisfy even the discerning purchaser. These bulls will be perfect to use either in stud or in commercial operations.

The 38 stud female animals also range in age and include certified pregnant cows, open heifers and older cows.

The offering also includes 9 commercial female animals, and 1 commercial bull. The bull has been used commercially, and is thus currently deregistered.

And, in confirmation of the ability of the PinZ²yl as slaughter animals, 13 slaughter bulls will be offered as well as 12 weaner bulls.

Click here to view the auction on Agri4all.

Click here to check out their Facebook page for details.

The sellers, in alphabetical order, are:

Ashanti Boerdery (Pty) Limited (Dinokeng, Gauteng)

The contact person is Igmar Bester with mobile number 0828395106 and email igmar@sbplaw.co.za

BergAlleen Boerdery CC (Marken, Limpopo)

The contact person is Bennie van der Linde with mobile number 082 851 2215 and email info@bergalleen.co.za

Jacobs PinZ²yl Stud (Brandfort, Free State)

​The contact person is Willie Jacobs with mobile number 0836316373 and email address jacobswj@ddandg.co.za

​Kasselman Commercial PinZ²yl (Vryburg, Northern Cape)

​The contact person is Casper Kasselman with mobile number 0834082728 and email address staycool@telkomsa.net

Mbitsini PinZ²yl Stud (Polokwane, Limpopo)

​The contact person is Dr Thomas Mbombi with mobile number 082 447 2851 and email address drmbombi@gmail.com

​Sepedi PinZ²yl Stud (Polokwane, Limpopo)

The contact person is Dr Morris Chokoe with mobile number 082 854 8257 and email address morisc1@gmail.com.

ZZ2 Mathomo PinZ²yl Stoet (Mooketsi, Limpopo)

​The contact person is Fanie Potgieter with mobile number 082 336 7199 and email address sajpotgieter@zz2.co.za