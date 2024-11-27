Knittex looks back on 2024 and 60 years of excellence

Knittex was one of the proud sponsors of the MRU Elhanzeni Premier Soccer League cup.

This year was a big one for Knittex! In 2024 Knittex celebrated 60 years in the shade netting industry. Over the past 60 years this proudly South African company has built themselves to become one of the shade netting market leaders in the world.

In true Knittex fashion they decided to make 2024, one filled with highlights. Here is a look at what this year held for Knittex.

DIY Veggie Garden

Knittex made it easy to create your own vegetable garden, either in your garden or in a raised bed. With the Code 40 black/white shade cloth you can have the perfect amount of shade and sun for your vegetables.

Watch the DIY video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jaBMOE4IPw4

Nelson Mandela day

Knittex is part of the Multiknit (Pty) Ltd group where they believe in the power of the community and the importance of giving back. For Mandela day the team from Sakpro and Knittex, along with their sponsors, visited the Grace Link daycare in White River. Where they repaired, painted, and cleaned the playground equipment.

Busy netting bees

The Knittex team could also be seen at various shows and expos across the country during the year. From NAMPO and NAMPO Cape to Kragdag and the Citrus Symposium. The Knittex team could be seen engaging with customers and suppliers while offering valuable insights to various industries.

Hardware and DIY shade netting

At the Essential Group trade show, Knittex proudly introduced their hardware and DIY shade netting solutions, including their pre-packed netting designed to help customers tackle their outdoor and DIY projects with ease.

Recognition where it is deserved

Clayton Fisher, one of the Knittex installers as the winner in the Real Estate Development/Construction category at the Forty Under 40 South Africa Awards this year. Knittex was one of the key suppliers who helped him reach this milestone.

Innovation with shade netting

Speaking of proud installers. Frans Venter, a Knittex installer from Mossel bay came up with an innovative and creative approach to handling high wind conditions. By combining the Knittex Z25 Colourshade material with strips of Code 80 H shade net, they aim to add extra resilience to the installation in high wind areas.

Knittex netting put to the test

When hailstorms hit Groblersdal the Knittex netting proved why they are the best. Thanks to the installation of their protective agricultural netting, the impact on crops was significantly reduced. The netting created pockets that captured the hail, preventing it from reaching and damaging the plants beneath.

Knittex believes in sustainable growth

One of the shade cloth donations made by Knittex this year was to a veggie garden project located at the Shingwedzi Section ranger’s camp in the Kruger National Park. Knittex also donated shade netting to the Chocolate Angels Animal Rescue.

Klein Paradys

Knittex became one of the suppliers for the kykNET reality TV series, Klein Paradys, where six teams had to transform micro-units into luxurious five-star accommodations, while competing for a grand prize of R1 million.

Knittex takes to the road

One of the biggest highlights this year was the introduction of the newly branded Knittex truck. Their new look represents their commitment to quality and over 60 years of excellence in the industry.

Knittex says thank you

While these are only a few of the highlights of a successful year for Knittex they want to thank every customer, every supplier and every supporter, without whom the past 60 years could not have been a success.

As 2024 draws to a close, Knittex is excited to see what 2025 has in store. The Knittex team will be taking a break from 13 December 2024 to 6 January 2025. They want to wish everyone a festive season filled with joy and love. Hoping to safely return in 2025 to foster the relationships built in the past year.