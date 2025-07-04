Kentmaster shines at IFFA 2025 in Frankfurt

256 words

The Kentmaster South Africa team was the proud representatives for Kentmaster Mfg at the IFFA 2025 trade fair held in May in Frankfurt, Germany, this year.

The IFFA is the world’s leading trade fair of technology for meat and alternative proteins, and it is only hosted by the IFFA once every three years. This event is a must for anyone in the meat processing business.

This year’s theme zeroed in on reimagining meat and proteins with an emphasis on convenience, while everything in this industry these days revolves around innovations in the processing, packaging and sale of meat and alternative proteins.

The IFFA brings together global manufacturers, suppliers, and innovators to highlight the latest advancements slaughtering, cutting, processing, packaging, and hygiene technology, and sets the standard for innovation and quality across the industry.

For Kentmaster South Africa it was an incredible opportunity to represent Kentmaster Mfg and the global network as one of the one thousand exhibitors. It was an opportunity for them to display the full Kentmaster Mfg range and feature products from the top global manufacturers that Kentmaster represent, like Tecna, Giesser, Termet, Euroflex, Ibex, Hantover and Bobet. It was a chance to flex their expertise and connect with the global network, driving the industry forward.

The IFFA 2025 was a strong reminder of how innovation, precision, and trusted partnerships continue to shape the future of the meat processing industry, and Kentmaster is proud to be at the forefront.

Visit the Kentmaster website at www.kentmaster.co.za. to learn more about their products.