Keep your assets secure with Gallagher security

Gallagher knows what blood, sweat and tears went into your business, and that is why protecting your assets is of utmost importance to them.

While you focus on the successful running of your business, you can trust Gallagher to take care of the things that you hold dear.

Gallagher solutions

Gallagher has a range of security solutions to suit a range of industries. So, whether you are in farming, education, healthcare, government, transportation, manufacturing, distribution, , mining or utilities or critical infrastructure business, Gallagher has a solution suited to your specific needs.

Gallagher can assist with access control, perimeter security, integrations, mobile solutions and high security.

Why is it important to keep your assets safe?

Apart from the obvious reason that you want to protect your valuables, the loss of assets can have a huge impact on your business.

Equipment, machinery, and facilities are integral to daily operations. Damage or theft can lead to costly interruptions. Protecting physical assets also ensures they maintain their value and function over time, while proper security measures help protect employees and customers.

Gallagher security products:

Access control

Gallagher’s integrated access control systems create a secure environment allowing organisations to manage who enters specific areas. Whether you want to secure a single building, manage large enterprises, or protect critical infrastructure, Gallagher provides the tools to ensure your assets, people, and data remain secure.

Mobile solutions

Gallagher allows you to control your security from your smartphone. This means you can take your security with you everywhere, use your devices to unlock doors, replace keys, cards and change pin codes, keep updated on alarm activations and emergencies on site and instantly get a notification of an emergency.

Security Made Better (SMB)

Gallagher’s SMB is an app-based security solution that simplifies and streamlines security for businesses. The app comes with intruder detection to arm and disarm areas with your smartphone, add, edit or remove users, manage the security of multiple sites from your SMB app, lock and unlock doors using your smartphone or a SMB tag, request a security guard to check on your business or opt for a third-party monitoring company to manage any security incidents that occur.

Perimeter security

Gallagher can help you secure your perimeter with advanced electrical fencing and intrusion detection systems. Their smart perimeter security solutions provide a first line of defence for sites. Detect breaches, delay threats and deter intruders with pulse fencing systems.

Integrations with Command Centre

Gallagher Security’s Command Centre is designed to integrate seamlessly with a wide variety of systems and hardware while creating a single operating platform which manages your total site security.

Gallagher security is your best choice

Gallagher has a range of security solutions and systems that are highly configurable and allows you to customise security measures to your needs. Trusted in over 140 countries, Gallagher security is designed to meet international standards and provide peace of mind.

By choosing Gallagher, you are not only protecting physical assets, but also ensuring operational continuity and compliance with security standards.

Visit their website at www.gallaghersa.co.za for more information.