Keep everything running smoothly with LRT Solar

Solar is not just for keeping the lights on anymore. Without a steady electrical stream your business can suffer major losses. But with LRT Solar you can be sure to keep your customers happy and keep business running smoothly.

LRT Electrical is the go-to provider for all things electrical in Gauteng. They service the residential and commercial markets and offer repairs, instillations, and upgrades on all electrical grids. This includes solar.

Their team of professionals can help you with a taylor-made solution by meeting the unique needs of each client. LRT Solar manages the whole process. From determining your needs, designing, and implementing solutions to maintaining the system.

This gives customers peace of mind and top-quality, fit-for-purpose solar solutions.

You can experience uninterrupted power with LRT Solar.

They provide:

Installations done by qualified installation electricians

A 10-year guarantee on equipment

6 Months free technical support

In-house load recorder up to 1500amp per phase. (For proper power analysis)

From 5 kW to 500 kW systems

35 Years experience in electrical contracting

Their packages include:

5 kW backup systems from R50 000

8 kW Deye inverter, two Volta 5.1 kWh batteries and twelve 550 W solar panels from R150 000

8 kW Deye inverter, two10.5 kWh Volta and twelve 550 W solar panels from R195 000

50 kW Deye inverter, twelve 5.1 kWh high voltage stag battery system and sixty 660 W solar panels from R780 000 (80amp per phase 3-phase system) up to six in parallel

In-house COC issued

ECB registered contractor

They have something for every business or household and pride themselves on quality work and strict timelines.

Contact them today on 082 551 5030 for a quote or visit their website www.lrtelectrical.co.za.