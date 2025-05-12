Jupidex unveils innovative farming equipment tailored for African farmers

1151 words

Kverneland Enduro Pro cultivator: Built for Southern Africa’s toughest fields

Southern Africa’s diverse agricultural landscape demands machinery that can withstand challenging conditions while delivering consistent performance. The Kverneland Enduro Pro cultivator rises to this challenge, offering a robust solution tailored to Southern Africa’s unique farming needs.

Engineered for diverse terrains

The Enduro Pro boasts a three-row tine arrangement with spacing optimised at 270 to 285 mm, ensuring efficient soil mixing and residue incorporation — even when dealing with high volumes of crop residues like maize or

sunflower stubble. Its generous 870 mm under-beam and 750 mm inter-row clearances facilitate smooth operation without blockages, crucial for Southern Africa’s fields where crop residues can be substantial.

Adaptable depth control

With the capability to work at depths up to 35 cm, the Enduro Pro allows farmers to perform both shallow and deep tillage as required. The hydraulic depth adjustment system, complemented by a parallelogram linkage, ensures consistent working depth and optimal levelling, even on uneven terrain.

Versatile roller options

Recognising the varied soil types across Southern Africa, the Enduro Pro offers a range of roller options:

• Actipack roller: Ideal for medium to heavy soils, its independent skids and knives break down clods and consolidate the soil effectively.

• Actiflex roller: Designed for high-speed operations, its spring steel rings handle stony conditions with ease.

• Actiring roller: A lighter alternative suitable for lighter soils, reducing the lifting requirements for tractors.

Enhanced weed control

The optional triple finger harrow at the rear of the Enduro Pro serves a dual purpose: levelling the soil and uprooting weeds. This mechanical weed control method is particularly beneficial in reducing reliance on herbicides, promoting sustainable farming practices.

Durability meets efficiency

Equipped with Triflex tines offering a 700 kg release force, the Enduro Pro is built to handle tough conditions,

including stony soils. Its design minimises maintenance needs, ensuring that farmers can focus more on cultivation and less on equipment upkeep.

Local support and availability

Distributed by Jupidex, a trusted name in Southern African agriculture, the Enduro Pro is backed by a network that understands the local farming landscape. This ensures that farmers have access to expert advice, parts, and service when they need it most.

Conclusion

In a country where farming conditions can be as varied as its landscapes, the Kverneland Enduro Pro stands out as a

versatile, durable, and efficient cultivator. Its design and features align perfectly with the demands of Southern African agriculture, making it a valuable asset for farmers aiming to optimise their tillage operations.

McHale F5 series balers: Engineered for Southern Africa’s toughest conditions

Southern Africa’s diverse agricultural landscapes demand machinery that is both robust and adaptable. The McHale F5 Series balers rise to this challenge, offering a range of fixed-chamber balers designed to deliver consistent performance under the country’s demanding conditions.

Optimised crop intake with Profi-Flo pick-up

At the heart of the F5 Series is McHale’s newly designed 2,1 metre Profi-Flo pick-up system. This feature ensures efficient crop flow, even in uneven or heavy swaths, by utilising an adaptive intake that adjusts to varying crop volumes. This adaptability is crucial for South African farmers who often deal with inconsistent crop densities due to variable rainfall and soil conditions.

Versatility across models

The F5 Series comprises of two models tailored to different farming needs:

•F5-540: A non-chopper baler ideal for dry crops like hay and straw.

•F5-550: Equipped with a 15 knife chopper unit, suitable for silage and haylage.

This range allows Southern African farmers to select a model that aligns with their specific crop types and operational scales.

Durability and low maintenance

Built with heavy-duty components, the F5 Series is designed to withstand the rigors of Southern African farming. Features like the split drive gearbox and robust bale chamber bearings ensure longevity. Additionally, the automatic greasing and continuous oiling systems reduce maintenance time, allowing farmers to focus more on productivity.

Advanced control systems

The F5 Series incorporates user-friendly control systems to enhance operational efficiency:

Wizard Control Console: Standard on the F5-540, providing essential monitoring and control functions.

•i-Control 5 Console: Standard on the F5-550, offering in-cab adjustments for bale density, knife engagement, and drop floor control. These systems enable real-time adjustments, crucial for adapting to the varying conditions found across Southern African farms.

The McHale F5 Series balers offer a combination of durability, adaptability, and advanced technology, making them well-suited for the challenging and varied conditions of Southern African agriculture. Whether dealing with dry hay or silage, the F5 Series provides reliable performance to meet the needs of modern farmers.

Kverneland Exacta TL GEOSPREAD spreader:

Precision spreading tailored for Southern Africa’s diverse agriculture

Southern Africa’s agricultural landscape is extremely diverse in its farming practices. In such conditions precision and adaptability in fertiliser application are crucial. The Kverneland Exacta TL GEOSPREAD fertiliser spreader emerges as a great solution, combining advanced technology with robust design to meet the unique demands of Southern African farming.

Advanced precision with GEOSPREAD technology

At the heart of the Exacta TL GEOSPREAD is its GEOSPREAD system, enabling section control in 1 metre increments. This precision ensures optimal fertiliser distribution, reducing overlap and minimising waste, which is especially beneficial in irregularly shaped fields common in Southern Africa. The system adjusts both the fertiliser flow rate and the spreading width automatically, adapting to varying field conditions in real-time.

Robust design for challenging terrains

The Exacta TL GEOSPREAD is built to withstand the rigours of Southern African farming. Its heavy-duty construction ensures durability, while features like the CentreFlow system provide consistent fertiliser flow, even on slopes. The spreader’s design ensures that fertiliser always contacts the vanes at the same point, maintaining accuracy regardless of terrain.

Intelligent weighing and calibration

Equipped with a dynamic weighing system, the Exacta TL GEOSPREAD continuously measures the quantity of fertiliser in the hopper, adjusting the application rate accordingly. This feature is crucial for maintaining consistent application rates, especially when dealing with varying fertiliser densities or when operating on uneven ground.

Seamless integration with precision farming tools

The spreader is 100% ISOBUS compatible, allowing for easy integration with various tractor terminals. Additionally, its compatibility with systems like IsoMatch GEOCONTROL facilitates variable rate application and automatic section control, enhancing efficiency and reducing input costs.

Adaptability to diverse crop and soil conditions

With working widths ranging from 12 to 54 metres and hopper capacities between 1 875 and 3 900 litres, the Exacta TL GEOSPREAD caters to various farm sizes and crop types. Its ability to handle different fertiliser types and application rates makes it suitable for the diverse soil and crop conditions found across Southern Africa.

In an environment where efficient resource utilisation and adaptability are key, the Kverneland Exacta TL GEOSPREAD stands out as a reliable partner for Southern African farmers. Its combination of precision technology, robust design, and adaptability ensures optimal fertiliser application, contributing to improved yields and sustainable farming practices.

For more information on the Kverneland Exacta TL GEOSPREAD and other precision farming solutions, visit Jupidex.co.za for your African Partner.