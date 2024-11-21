John Deere Honours Exceptional Dealer Performance at Annual Dealer Awards Ceremony

Celebrating the commitment and excellence of local dealers who drive progress in agriculture to empower farmers across the region.

The highly anticipated John Deere Dealer Awards Ceremony was held at the scenic Irene Farm, where the company recognised the exceptional performance and dedication of its local dealers. The evening underscored John Deere’s unwavering commitment to investing in its dealers, ensuring they can, in turn, invest in the farmers who are the backbone of agriculture.

“One aspect at John Deere that we always cherish is the aspect of the differentiating factor we have against anyone in the market and that’s our dealers. The core value we believe in is – factories build products, regions build dealers. And dealers are built for the people.” Michael Weber – Director, Lifecycle Solutions and Dealer Development

The awards ceremony, held on 15 November and hosted by Vanes-Mari du Toit, saw many dealers honoured for their outstanding contributions to the growth of the agricultural community. Dealers were recognised across various parts of the business; like sales, service, financial, dealer outlet performance, etc. for their innovative solutions, customer service excellence, and commitment to supporting local farmers with top-of-the-line equipment and resources.

John Deere’s investment in its dealer network goes beyond just providing cutting-edge machinery. It’s about creating lasting partnerships built on trust, dedication, and shared values. Through these investments in their dealer network, John Deere keeps their pulse on the needs of farmers ensuring they have access to the tools and resources they need to succeed in an ever-evolving agricultural landscape.

As a company with over 180 years of history, John Deere’s passion for empowering farmers and supporting local communities remains at the heart of everything we do. The Dealer Awards Ceremony stands as a reminder of the incredible impact that can be achieved when partnerships are nurtured with purpose and passion.

Every role plays a crucial part in delivering unmatched value and service to customers. Here’s a glimpse at the standout categories in individual performance:

• Agricultural sales expert

• Powergard (extended warranty solutions) sales person

• Construction & forestry sales representative

• Agricultural and Construction Parts sales expert

• Technician of the year

• John Deere Financial sales specialist – 66% of all John Deere equipment sales in South Africa are financed through John Deere Financial (JDF), including cash deals. This highlights the commitment to providing flexible financing solutions that make it easier for customers to invest in the machinery they need, while also achieving the best closing rates in the industry.

Every team also plays a key role in delivering unparalleled value and service to the customer. Here’s a look at the prestigious awards that recognise collective excellence:

• Parts Sales Branch of the year (Agricultural and construction & Forestry)

• Dealer Workshop of the year

• Best performing overall Dealer of the year

Every one of these categories represents a commitment to quality, service and customer satisfaction. Thank you for choosing John Deere!

“I want to raise my glass and I want to toast each and every one of you and thank you for everything that you do in your communities. Thank you for taking care of customers. Thank you for representing one of the most iconic brands, probably the most iconic brand, in the world. And thank you for making us so proud. Cheers to everyone.” Jenny Ose – Vice President, Ag & Turf, Sales & Marketing Region 1

The Dealer Awards Ceremony is more than a celebration – it’s a tribute to the incredible efforts and investments our dealers make every single day. Their passion, perseverance, and commitment to excellence are the foundation upon which the success of countless farmers is built.

To our dealers and the farmers they serve, thank you for your unwavering dedication, resilience, and belief in the power of partnership. Your hard work inspires us and drives our shared mission to empower agriculture and strengthen communities.

We look forward with hope and determination to another successful year of collaboration and impact. Together, we will continue to cultivate progress and make a difference—one field, one farmer and one partnership at a time.