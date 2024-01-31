JHB TRACTOR SPARES: Quality spares for the farming community

With over 53 years of experience in FORD, FIAT, NEW HOLLAND and MF replacement parts, JHB TRACTOR SPARES have established themselves as the leading supplier of quality spares to the farming community.

They started as a small family business. Vernon Winter started selling tractor spares from his garage in Germiston. In 1971, Vernon and his wife Daphne registered their company and rented their first space. As the business grew, they bought premises and expanded the company.

Glen, Darren and Kim all grew up watching their dad and mom work hard and during school holidays they often got involved learning the ropes of the business from an early age. Their parents taught by example and instilled the importance of work ethic in their children.

After completing military training and various studies, all the children began to work for the family business. In 2004 they bought the business from their parents and have grown it into one of the leading suppliers of quality spares to the agricultural community in Southern Africa.

At JHB Tractor Spares, they understand the critical nature of tractor breakdowns and we carry stock to supply with a minimum delay. They carry a comprehensive range of Ford, Fiat, New Holland and Massey Ferguson replacement spares and we can supply most orders within 24 hours, reducing down time to a minimum. JHB supply quality and affordable parts to stores for resale, mechanical workshops as well as direct to the farmer.

“We stock the right parts at the right price at the right time.”

The dependable part of your plan.

Original manufacturer names, part numbers and descriptions are quoted for reference purposes only. It is not implied that products of JHB Tractor Spares are original parts.

For more information contact them at 011-677-2100 or 011-615-6421, or send an e-mail to: info@jhbtractorspares.co.za