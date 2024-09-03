Irrigation Unlimited is a proud distributor of Afriq Water: Quality, value-for-money irrigation systems Local is lekker

Irrigation Unlimited is proud to announce that they are adding Afriq Water to their extensive list of suppliers, increasing the value and product range available to co-ops all over Southern Africa.

With over 1 300 retailers benefitting from their large distribution network, and a wide range of suppliers, they offer quality products from wellknown brands at reasonable prices. Afriq Water is a family-run factory, manufacturing quality irrigation materials in South Africa. By teaming up with Irrigation Unlimited, farmers can now have access to affordable irrigation, directly from their nearest retailer. Enquire about the Afriq Water range at your local co-op.

Afriq Drip dripline irrigation

Dripline is a water-wise irrigation method, with water delivered directly to the crop’s root zone, utilising every drop. Afriq Drip offers 16 mm or 12 mm dripline pipes.

Afriq Drip dripline fittings

Afriq Drip has a wide range of dripline fittings available that are super durable, yet super affordable, made to fit 16 mm pipes.

Afriq Water HDPE quick coupling sprinkler systems

These plastic pipes are the ideal, affordable, super durable, and lightweight alternative to steel pipe systems.

Customisable and modular, to suit any layout, ideal for most topographies.

Lightweight: One person can carry multiple pipes on his own.

Durable: Made to last years out in the field and handle extreme weather.

Erhas irrigation filters

A necessity for dripline and sprinkler irrigation. Rated at 130 microns, in-line and Y-type, single and double filters available, with screen or disc cartridges.

Afriq Water fertiliser tanks

Used for the application of liquid fertiliser to a crop, directly from the irrigation system. Available in 60 ℓ, 100 ℓ, and 200 ℓ tanks, saving time and labour costs in comparison to applying fertiliser with a hand-pump system.

Afriq Drip customised dripline available to order from your nearest co-op

Available with 0,8, 1,3, 1,6, 2 and 3,8 ℓ/h emitters and in spacings of 20 cm to 120 cm. Spacing is determined by plant spacing, and flow is determined by soil traits. Their flow options offer better depth and water management, extended irrigation periods, the ability to irrigate with gravity feed, and the simultaneous irrigation of multiple blocks.

Enquire about Afriq Water products today by visiting http://www.iunlimited.co.za or contact the Pretoria branch on (+27) 12-736-2121 or the Cape Town branch on (+27) 21-946-1194