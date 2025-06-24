Irrigation innovation by Irrigation Unlimited to increase your yield

Two new (and improved) products are taking the South African market by storm. As part of Irrigation Unlimited’s mission to offer a wider variety of irrigation methods, two new products are making waves across Southern Africa.

Their Rain Hose is a first in South Africa, impressing with its simplicity, efficiency, and affordability to farms of all sizes. Pressure Compensating dripline delivers precise irrigation at unbeatable value, backed by the trusted quality of Afriq Water’s drip range.

Pressure compensating dripline irrigation

Value-for-money dripline that keeps up with commercial farming. When long rows and uneven terrain make even water distribution a challenge, PC dripline is the solution. It delivers the same flow rate from every emitter, despite slopes and long laterals that would previously have caused pressure variations.

What is the difference between PC and non-PC dripline?

The only difference is the emitter. PC emitters regulate flow as needed for even distribution across a line, no matter the conditions. Non-PC emitters have a consistent flow at 1 BAR.

Why use it?

PC dripline is a game-changer for large-scale farms and those with uneven terrain, where even water application was previously unachievable with dripline. Thanks to a built-in silicone diaphragm that self-adjusts, each emitter delivers a consistent flow rate, even when the pressure varies. Best suited for farms ready to invest in high-efficiency irrigation.

Pros:

•Pressure Compensating, controlled by a silicone diaphragm

•Uniform flow despite pressure variations

•Anti-clogging

•Self-cleaning

•Ideal for uneven topography

•Ideal for long laterals

Cons:

•Higher initial cost compared to non-PC dripline

Applications

•Long laterals (which cause pressure fluctuations towards the end of a line)

•Uneven terrain (which causes pressure fluctuations across dripline lines)

•Greenhouses

•Orchards

•Pulse Irrigation (for non-drain emitters)

•Sub-surface (for anti-syphon emitters)

Rain Hose irrigation

A simple, affordable, and effective overhead misting method. Need a fast and flexible irrigation option? Rain Hose delivers a fine overhead misting spray via laser-punched holes in a soft-walled pipe. Perfect for crops that appreciate extra soil moisture.

How should Rain Hose be used?

Pair it with dripline to maintain a humid micro-climate that protects plants from heat stress and extreme weather.

Why use it?

Ideal for quick seasonal setups, Rain Hose is a cost-effective alternative to more complex sprinkler systems. Great for smaller fields and targeted zones.

Pros:

•Quick and easy to install

•Cost-effective

•Flexible and lightweight, easy to transport

•Operates on low-pressure (1 BAR)

•Connects to mainline via polyprop fittings and uses affordable rain hose attachments

Cons:

•Not ideal for crops sensitive to wet leaves

•Uses more water to effectively function than dripline would in the same period

Applications

•As a temporary or permanent installation to control crop temperatures

•Seed germination and field preparation

Find out more about these innovative irrigation methods: www.iunlimited.co.za.

