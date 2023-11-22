Improving the cattle industry’s health

Delivering a quality beef product to South African and global consumers begins with premium cattle. But healthy animals are made, and this is a collaborative process that requires input from multiple players, including primary producers like farmers, veterinarians, animal nutritionists, pharmaceutical companies and feedlots. This is the view of Jaco Liebenberg, Senior Section Manager at Beefmaster Group, who says that all role players must work together to solve industry challenges, which will ensure that the national herd remains in top-notch condition and performs at its best.

“This, in turn, will ensure a premium quality product, which will attract more international interest, and ultimately secure the sustainability and profitability of the industry, with value increased throughout the supply chain,” says Jaco.

Jaco outlines several principles that, if applied, guarantee a healthier animal, as well as bolster the income of primary producers: a win-win situation for all.

“We believe that the better the animal performs in the feedlot, the more everyone benefits. Striking the right balance is essential as animals that have a high body fat percentage, or are malnourished, can negatively impact their feedlot performance, resulting in subpar products. Thus, a well performing animal in the feedlot becomes a valuable incentive for primary producers.”

What are some of the factors that contribute to raising a healthier animal? Feedlots typically purchase young cattle from farmers, with Jaco stressing the importance of receiving already-weaned animals to reduce weaning stress.

“A weaned calf experiences lower stress levels, a critical factor in maintaining the animal’s health and immunity. When calves are separated from their mothers prematurely, stress levels rise, weakening the immune system and increasing susceptibility to infections.”

To ease the transition, primary producers are encouraged to start feeding the animal from a feed trough, helping it adapt to a diversified diet beyond cow’s milk and grass. This helps the animal avoid suffering from weaning shock when it gets to the feedlot. He underscores the importance of the primary producer following a regimented vaccination programme, which will allow the weaner to build up an immunity system.

For this, he recommends working with a qualified and reputable veterinarian who can assist. There is a common misconception that fatter calves equate to higher profits for primary producers. However, Jaco dispels this notion, explaining that during the weaning stage, it is normal for calves to lose about 7% to 10% of their body weight.

“Some farmers attempt to compensate for this weight loss by overfeeding the animals with higher energy rations, resulting in weaners that are too fat when they reach the feedlot. This not only hampers their nutritional intake but also impacts growth rates and overall performance within the feedlot.”

He adds that if all stakeholders work together to improve herd health in this manner, it will unlock value for the entire cattle supply chain.

“Farmers play a vital role in this journey, and by following these principles of healthy animal management, they not only contribute to the overall success of the industry but also reap the rewards of a sustainable and profitable future,” concludes Jaco.