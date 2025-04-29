If you want to move the earth … LiuGong is your answer!

LiuGong is one of the world leaders in terms of earthmoving machinery. With their electric and hybrid machines they have taken on the task of securing a greener future for all. But LiuGong has been around for many years, and their focus has always been robust quality equipment for a though world.

Their battery electric machines (BEV) and diesel machines have their own distinct advantages.

Performance and power

LiuGong’s electric excavators deliver instant power that results in greater speed and productivity, for example, the 922F-EV excavator which delivers 165 kW as opposed to the 922F excavator that delivers 116 kW.

The electric vehicles offer more torque which enables rapid response times and high working precision.

Depending on the model and mode, LiuGong’s electric machines can operate seven to 14 hours per charge. The machines are equipped with fast charging technology, which means less downtime and more productivity.

Electric machines have adjustable settings that allow operators to adjust the traction force and speed with programmable hydraulics to tailor your performance to your needs.

However, diesel machines are not limited by battery life which makes them suitable for continuous operation in remote areas where there is no charging structure.

LiuGong’s diesel machines have a long history of reliability in harsh conditions, supported by LiuGong heritage.

Ownership costs

The electric machines have a lower operating cost. This can reduce the operational costs by up to 70% in five years. The use of electricity also cuts down on maintenance costs as electric machines only require a service every 1 000 hours and eliminates the tasks of oil and filter changes.

Electric machines can have a higher initial cost, up to triple that of the diesel models, but this cost is made up in about two and a half years due to the reduced maintenance costs.

LiuGong’s intelligent energy recovery systems in some of their models recharge the machines batteries during operation which further reduce costs.

Diesel machines are significantly cheaper upfront, which makes them more accessible to buyers who have limited capital.

The frequent services of a diesel machine also lead to downtime that will put you even more out of pocket.

Environment and operator impact

LiuGong proudly boasts that their electric machines have zero emissions, which aligns with sustainability goals. The more than 6 000 LiuGong electric wheel loaders which are in service have already saved hundreds of thousands of tonnes of greenhouse gases.

Their electric machines also offer quieter operation and lower vibrations which improves the operators’ comfort, leading to reduced fatigue and allows these machines to operate in noise sensitive areas.

The elimination of diesel fumes also improves air quality to enhance the operator and construction teams’ health and well-being.

A diesel wheel loader emits over 330 tonnes more CO 2 than its electric equivalent over five years.

The noise and fumes from diesel machines create a less comfortable workspace and can lead to a potentially unhealthy work environment, especially in confined spaces.

However, diesel is widely available which make the diesel machines more practical for remote or underdeveloped areas without a stable electricity infrastructure.

Future of LiuGong machines

LiuGong’s electric machines are becoming more popular worldwide, because of the cost saving and sustainability goals. LiuGong has invested over $100 million in battery and electric vehicle research and development.

Although the higher upfront costs and charging infrastructure gaps slows down the adoption of electrical vehicles in some areas, LiuGong has addressed these issues with fast charging and dealer-supported charging solutions.

Diesel remains the industry standard due to the lower upfront costs, established infrastructure, and suitability for diverse applications. LiuGong’s diesel machines are still widely used globally, although rising fuel costs and stricter emissions regulations may reduce diesel’s appeal in the future.

Electric vs diesel

The decision of which LiuGong vehicle to choose should not be a difficult one. LiuGong supplies electric, diesel and hybrid vehicles, and in the end the choice is yours. While electric ensures long term cost savings, diesel is more affordable and accessible.

The choice really depends on your needs, budget, and available infrastructure. However, one thing is sure: LiuGong continues to remain a market leader with their earthmoving machines, technology, and innovation.