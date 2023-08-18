IBCORR Steel Roofing: The ideal choice for efficient and durable steel roofing

Whether you are constructing a new home or renovating an existing structure, IBCORR Steel Roofing is the perfect solution for all your roofing needs. Its durability and longevity make it a cost-effective choice that will withstand the test of time.

Made from high-quality steel, it provides excellent protection against harsh weather conditions such as heavy rain, snow, and wind. Additionally, its unique corrugated design offers enhanced strength and resistance to damage, making it an ideal choice for both residential and commercial properties. With its sleek and modern appearance, IBCORR Steel Roofing not only provides superior functionality but also adds a touch of elegance to any architectural design.

Product specifications:

AfriLok700

IBCORR Steel Roofing’s AfriLok700 is a revolutionary roofing solution that offers unmatched durability and strength. With its unique interlocking design, this product provides superior protection against extreme weather conditions, such as heavy rains, strong winds, and even hailstorms. Additionally, the AfriLok700 is corrosion-resistant, ensuring a long-lasting and low-maintenance roofing solution for both residential and commercial buildings. Its sleek and modern appearance also adds aesthetic value to any property, making it a top choice for architects and homeowners alike.

Lipped channels

Lipped channels are a key component in IBCORR Steel Roofing systems, offering superior strength and durability. These channels are specially designed with a lip or flange along an edge, allowing for secure and seamless installation. The lipped channels provide added rigidity to the roofing structure, preventing any potential sagging or buckling even under extreme weather conditions. With IBCORR Steel Roofing’s lipped channels, customers can have peace of mind knowing their roofs are built to last and provide reliable protection for years to come.

Roofsheeting

Corrugated Roofsheeting

IBCORR Steel Roofing’s corrugated roof sheeting is a top-notch choice for homeowners and builders looking for durability and aesthetic appeal. With its unique corrugated design, this product provides excellent strength and resistance to extreme weather conditions. Additionally, the high-quality steel used in its construction ensures long-lasting performance, making it a reliable and cost-effective solution for any roofing project. Whether you are constructing a new home or renovating an existing one, IBCORR Steel Roofing’s corrugated roof sheeting is the perfect choice to enhance the beauty and protection of your property.

IBR Roofsheeting

IBCORR Steel Roofing’s IBR Roofsheeting is a reliable and durable solution for any roofing project. Its high-quality galvanised steel construction ensures long-lasting performance, even in harsh weather conditions. The IBR profile not only adds an aesthetically pleasing touch to any building but also provides excellent water drainage, making it an ideal choice for both residential and commercial applications. With its easy installation process and low maintenance requirements, IBR Roofsheeting from IBCORR Steel Roofing is the perfect choice for those seeking a cost-effective and reliable roofing solution.

Widespan Roofsheeting

IBCORR Steel Roofing’s Widespan Roofsheeting is a game-changer in the roofing industry. With its superior strength and durability, it is the perfect choice for both residential and commercial buildings. The unique design of the Widespan Roofsheeting allows for a wider coverage, reducing the number of sheets needed and making installation quick and efficient. Additionally, its high-quality coating ensures long-lasting protection against harsh weather conditions, making it a cost-effective investment for any project. Whether you are constructing a new building or renovating an existing one, IBCORR Steel Roofing Widespan Roofsheeting is the ultimate solution for a reliable and aesthetically pleasing roof.

For more information or a demonstration please contact IBCORR’s office at +27 (0)10-045-3623, send an email to sales@ibcorr.co.za/, or visit their website at www.ibcorr.co.za.