I-MAK shifts gear with successful country road show

In a strategic move to fortify its presence in South Africa, I-MAK, a premium brand under the umbrella of Bearings International (BI), executed an impactful Country Road Show during November 2023.

Robert Sillis, the General Manager – Products at BI, emphasised the initiative’s importance, stating: “The Country Road Show was not merely a product showcase; rather, it played a crucial role in unveiling I-MAK’s cutting-edge products across BI’s extensive local branch network. The Roadshow served as a gateway to introduce our value proposition, which is focused on enhancing customer uptime through value-added solutions. These solutions are expertly delivered by our internal technical advisors, ensuring a personalised local approach to customer service.”

Hosted at various BI branches, the Road Show proved to be a comprehensive undertaking, encompassing product training sessions and the distribution of sales enablement tools to managers and sellers. A key achievement was the unanimous commitment to focused pro-active initiatives, defining the strategic next steps for the brand. This inclusive initiative involved extending invitations to all company managers and sellers, fostering a comprehensive and diverse spectrum of participation.

The focal point of the Road Show was the industrial sectors grappling with downtime challenges, specifically targeting mining, food and beverage, general industry, utilities, agriculture, as well as automotive sectors. I-MAK showcased a wide spectrum of products, prominently featuring the complete standard geared unit range, comprising inline, bevel, and shaft mount helical units to Bearings International representatives and senior managers in the geared units division. The event format included presentations on the features and benefits of brand and products and how it fits into the overall strategy of Bearings International and being in motion.

Commencing in Johannesburg on 1 November 2023, the Road Show traversed the nation, making stops in cities and towns such as Klerksdorp, Witbank, Polokwane, Durban, Cape Town, Port Elizabeth, and culminating in Kimberley on 28 November 2023.

I-MAK boasts a remarkable legacy of over 50 years in developing and producing an extensive range of gearboxes and drive solutions. The company is guided by a vision to provide customers with unparalleled reliability and flexibility in their applications, fuelled by a deep-seated passion for its products.

Emphasising the global impact of I-MAK gearboxes, the company powers and propels hundreds of thousands of machines daily across diverse applications.

“The Road Show proved to be an invaluable experience for all stakeholders, as sellers underwent rigorous training conducted by internal product experts,” affirms Kobus Groenewald, Business Unit Leader: Industrial Geared Units. “Armed with this knowledge, they are now adept at presenting the product proposition to target customers and decision-makers, identifying winning factors, and delivering tailored solutions to enhance production uptime.”

“The I-MAK Country Road Show exceeded expectations, securing early wins and laying the groundwork for future successes. We eagerly anticipate extending these Road Shows to neighbouring countries in the near future,” Robert Sillis concluded.

About I-MAK

I-MAK specialises in the innovation and manufacturing of gearboxes, geared motors and power transmission solutions, a focus it has maintained for over 50 years. I-MAK propose more than 1.000.000 Products references and solutions. The company receives consistent support from its Istanbul-based factory, and its global presence is enhanced by a network of more than 50 international sales offices strategically positioned to deliver solutions to clients worldwide. I-MAK ‘s branches, sales offices, and distributors are equipped to offer prompt assistance and maintain competitive lead times for clientele in North America, Europe, Africa, and the Middle East.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Laverick Media Communications

Sonia Laverick

Cell: +27 82 775 0878

Email: sonia@laverickmedia.co.za