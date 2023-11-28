HWSETA aims to inspire the next generation of Veterinary Professionals in South Africa

In support of its purpose— transformation in the veterinary sector— the Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA) held a round-table discussion addressing profession-wide talent shortages.

Educating aspiring veterinary professionals and ensuring the pipeline is full of passionate and practice-ready candidates is key to achieving its purpose. That’s why the Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA) is committed to inspiring and supporting youth in a variety of ways, including limiting the financial burden of veterinary education. These efforts are having a positive impact on the future, in part by helping create a more sustainable profession.

According to the SETA there are barely enough veterinarians right now to cover the current demand for animal medical care. “The other consideration is the reality that, the international norm is to have between 200 and 400 vets per million of a country’s population, while South Africa only has around 60 60 70 vets per million.” said Buti Manamela the Deputy Minister of Higher Education, Science and Innovation.

The Health and Welfare Sector Education and Training Authority (HWSETA) believes it’s never too late to support passionate future veterinary professionals, and these are a few of the ways the SETA is working to help animal-loving youth pursue lifelong veterinary and para-veterinary careers.

“The HWSETA provides our veterinary Associates with meaningful ways to give back to their communities and contribute to a better future for our profession,” said,” HWSETA Board Chairperson, Dr. Nomfundo Nomsa Mnisi. “Providing positive experiences and role models for aspiring black veterinary professionals from under-resourced communities will help create a more diverse, inclusive, and unified veterinary profession—and ultimately enable us to serve more pets.”

“There’s a lot of fulfilment in this field. It’s what attracted me and was a big part of my decision at an early age to pursue a career in caring for animals. I am incredibly proud that HWSETA is supporting these programmes, caring for the future of veterinary medicine by supporting tomorrow’s professionals.” Mnisi further added.

While attending the round-table attendees gained insight about veterinary medicine, education, and careers first-hand from current veterinary and para- veterinary professionals. They were also updated on public health, agricultural animals, wildlife, anatomy, imaging and first aid, with programs including an array of species, ranging from dogs to cows to cattle.

Source: HWSETA