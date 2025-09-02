HINO SA introduces six-year driveline warranty on it’s trucks

576 words

Hino South Africa has launched a six-year driveline warranty, applicable to all truck sold since 1 January 2025. There is no cost to the consumer for this OEM-backed warranty, providing the buyer with much improved value and reduction of ownership risk. This 6 year drivetrain warranty is believed to be industry leading in Southern Africa.

“We see this initiative as more than an increase in the warranty cover. It is a vote of confidence in Hino’s engineering and manufacturing standards, backed by a nationwide network of 66 Hino dealers with highly skilled technicians to carry out the specified service and maintenance tasks according to the global Hino Quality Service standards,” explained Anton Falck, Vice President of Hino SA.

“The new warranty directly addresses key pain points for fleet operators, these being cost predictability, uptime and long-term asset value. It will be a major factor in reducing the cost of ownership, minimising unplanned downtime, enhancing residual value and extending operational confidence. The move positions Hino SA not only as a product leader locally but also makes it a long term partner of its customers in a market where vehicle longevity and predictable running costs are more critical than ever,” added Falck.

The Hino dealer network is crucial to ensuring the success of this programme by making sure vehicles receive timely and high standards of service at the required kilometre intervals. It is necessary for them to conduct regular, scheduled preventative maintenance and diagnostics checking which will uphold each trucks’ safety and performance standards.

“Internally the journey to green light the six-year warranty was no small feat, with executive approval following months of data modelling, durability analysis and cross-departmental advocacy from Hino SA’s engineering and after sales teams. The results of all this research showed that the robust performance of Hino trucks in South Africa, coupled with a mature and extensive aftersales infrastructure, could support a six-year warranty commitment without compromising brand integrity or profitability,” added Falck.

There are generous kilometre restrictions on the six-year warranty, depending on the specific model. For instance, it is 900 000 km for 700 Series truck-tractors and freight carriers, 450 000 km for a 700 used as a tipper, 600 000 km for a 500 Series, 400 000 km for a 300 Series and 250 000 km for the 200 Series.

The validity of the warranty is dependent on adherence to servicing according to recommended mileage intervals, or in the case of low annual mileage, every six months. These service schedules are tailored to ensure each Hino truck operates at optimum levels to reduce operating costs and maximise uptime. Genuine Hino parts and fluids must also be used in the servicing.

The 6 year warranty applies only to the drivetrain and there are certain exclusions, being wear-and-tear and consumable items, such as clutches, engine-mountings and fluids. The general warranty on the rest of the vehicle, such as Cabs and chassis is reflected in the table:

“Hino South Africa’s announcement of the six-year drivetrain warranty signals more than just a policy change. It reflects a local manufacturer ready and willing to share the operational burden, boosting fleet productivity and standing by its products well beyond the showroom floor. Purchasing a service or maintenance plan combined with the six year warranty gives the customer a clear understanding of the expected or planned operational cost for six years.

In an era where uptime is money and reliability is king, Hino South Africa is telling local fleet operators, logistics specialists and national carriers that ‘we are with you all the way” concluded Falck.