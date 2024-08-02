Hino Financial Services – Guaranteed Future Value

The Hino 700 delivers on your trucking needs no matter the task: From construction to fast-moving consumer goods. It is built for a wide variety of application and body types including van body, compactor body, tanker, flat deck, truck tractor, drop-side, and tautliner. Now, Hino 700 customers can secure themselves and their fleet with the Hino 700 Guaranteed Future Value (GFV) finance offer available through Hino Financial Services.

This offer can be taken out with either the Hino 700 2845 truck tractor, available from R46 699 p/m, or the Hino 700 2841 truck tractor, available from R42 799 p/m. Financing through the Hino 700 GFV allows our customers more financial assistance through costeffective monthly installments, shorter repayment periods, and other flexible financing options. Hino fleet owners will receive the value of their trucks with the Guaranteed Future Value product, Hino fleet owners will have the option to return their Hino 700 at the end of the finance period, and Hino Financial Services will settle the GFV amount, provided it is within both fair wear and tear and the prescribed mileage parameter.

Available exclusively for the Hino 700 truck tractor models, GFV financing is simple and effective, expanding over 36 months/120 000 km. To apply for the Hino 700 GFV finance offer, simply select a qualifying Hino 700 truck tractor, specify your optional deposit, and maintain your vehicle, keeping it within its mileage parameters during the 36-month period, to enjoy your Guaranteed Future Trade-in offer. At the end of the finance term, you have the choice to renew, retain or return your Hino 700 vehicle.

Equipped with a wide range of safety features, the Hino 700 is there to ensure you arrive at your destination safely. Enjoy features like adaptive cruise control (ACC), which adjusts your speed while maintaining a safe traveling distance between your vehicle and those ahead of you on the road. The vehicle’s pre-collision system is designed to maximise road safety for drivers and pedestrians alike. Making use of cutting-edge sensors, this system can detect and predict potential collisions with objects on the road ahead.

Once triggered, the system sends a warning notifying the driver, seamlessly engaging automatic braking to avoid a collision. Another safety feature on the Hino 700 range is its advanced lane departure warning system. This system detects any deviation from the driving lane, prompting the driver to course correct and stay within the lane. To further aid with correcting driver behaviour, the Hino 700 range is also equipped with a Staggering Warning Feature, detecting and warning the driver of any erratic driving behaviour. Do what is best for your business and choose the Hino 700 Guaranteed Future Value for reliable, affordable and safe trucking.

For more information, visit the Hino website at www.hino.co.za.