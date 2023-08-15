HBH Tuli and KRM Hereford production sale – The evolution of their crossbreeding program

The HBH Tuli Stud’s innovative breeding system not only results in a robust and hardy breed of cattle, but also allows them to tweak and perfect their herd over time.

Ed Clark’s dad, Russell Clark, started the HBH Tuli Stud back in 1991. Russell still works the family farm, Hartebeesthoek, hence the abbreviation HBH.

“The Hereford/Tuli Cross was a favourite of my father’s because he was looking for a new breed to combine with his Commercial Herefords,” tells Ed, who manages the stud herd at HBH Tuli Stud. “They complemented each other, and both contributed excellent attributes towards the cross.”

The stud’s breeding policy is based on producing functional, profitable, fertile cattle that can calve once a year and adapt to their environment so that their offspring can continue to thrive. Ed insists that all of this can be accomplished in the same way that any prosperous commercial farmer in the district would farm.

“We have been trying out a three-way crossing breeding system, and we could not be happier with the results so far. Our commercial Hereford cows have been impregnated by Brahman bulls, and the resulting Braford heifer has been crossed with Tuli bulls to complete the 3-way cross. You now possess the BraHerUli. As Ed puts it, “she’s so impressive that we cannot just stop at a terminal cross; we will be keeping the BraHeruli and mating them to Hereford bulls to restart the cycle.

Ed and Russel are able to observe the development of a superior animal, tailored to their needs and those of the market, generation after generation. Clark’s claims that the BraHerUli will transform the beef industry by ushering in a new era of efficiency, quality, and profitability thanks to the remarkable combination of traits it inherited from its varied ancestry. The father-and-son duo are excited to begin this adventure and look forward to the many opportunities and successes that lie ahead.

Achievements of the stud:

2017 – National Winner of the SA Studbook Elite Beef Cattle Stud Herd of the Year.

2022 – First Platinum Bull awarded to a Tuli Stud Herd.

Mark your calendar for 12:00 on August 23, 2023, at Denwood Farm, Dordrecht.

On offer:

HBH Tuli Stud will be selling 25 Tuli bulls registered 2-year-old

12 Registered in calf Tuli cows (various ages)

13 Registered 2-year-old open Tuli heifers

17 KRM Hereford Bulls

12 KRM Registered open Hereford heifers

Click here to view the auction on Agri4all.

For more details on Tulis contact Ed 082 573 0223 and for Herefords contact Russell 082 925 5860.

Chris Sheard at +27 82 375 5920

Ian Sheard at +27 82 410 1712

Sheard Auctioneers office at +27 45 843 1043

Follow HBH Tuli Stud on Facebook, www.hbhtuli.co.za

If you want to market your auction contact:

Lynette van Tonder – 074 694 4422 – lynette@agri4all.com

Tiny Smith – 082 698 3353 – tiny@agri4all.com