Harvest Agri provides you with real time data for precision farming

Harvest Agri believes that technology and innovative instruments have the power to transform the world of farming. Harvest Agri has a wide range of measuring instruments to assist you in ensuring that your crops have an optimal growth environment.

You can’t manage what you can’t measure, and by using precision farming techniques you can improve your crop yields, reduce resource usage and increase overall efficiency.

You no longer have to outsource to find out exactly what your plants need, you can do it yourself and make timely corrections. Harvest Agri’s products include a variety of SAP meters, soil instruments and other instruments.

SAP meters

These meters can tell you what is happening with sodium, potassium, calcium nitrates, pH and electric conductivity. These state-of-the-art SAP meters give you real time data.

Soil instruments

With Harvest Agri’s soil instruments you can know exactly what goes into and goes on in your soil. With pH meters, electric conductivity testers, and microbial analysers, you can unearth the data you need to transform your soil management.

Instruments

Precision farming starts with precision technology and Harvest Agri has everything you need to take away the guesswork. With reliable wind meters, brix meters and handheld sap presses among others, you will have what you need at your fingertips.

Harvest Agri can provide you with the full kit and refills you need to test:

Your nutrient management and ensure your soil have the right amount of the right nutrients

Your pH levels that can affect your nutrient availability

For over-fertilisation that can harm your plants and the environment

To identify contaminants that may be in the soil

These tests not only assist in ensuring and improving your plant health, but can also save you time and money by preventing unnecessary purchases or losses.

Harvest Agri will, however, not leave you on your own. They provide support to help you make sense of your data. They provide analysis support services in terms of data interpretation, troubleshooting and best practices.

These products and services are, however, not only for farmers, but can assist any seasoned horticulturist or budding gardener as well.

Harvest Agri helps you to cultivate, calculate, and celebrate the wonders of agriculture!

Visit their website at www.harvestagri.co.za to view their range of products and contact them today.