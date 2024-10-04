Harvest Agri: Healthy soil = healthy crops = happy farmer

Your soil is the most important part of growing healthy crops. Keeping an eye on your soil leads to healthy crops and a prosperous farm.

Healthy soil is important for nutrient supply, water retention, root support, microbial activity and disease resistance. This is where Harvest Agri comes in. Harvest Agri supplies a wide range of soil instruments to assist you in checking the health of your soil.

Harvest Agri’s state-of-the-art soil instruments are the key to understanding your soil like never before.

Soil compaction tester

Harvest Agri’s soil compaction tester measures the compaction of your soil. Now you can know exactly what type of soil your roots must grow in.

This user-friendly diagnostic tool has a 750 mm long probe with clear 75 mm intervals with which to measure the extent and depth of your soil compaction. By pushing the probe into the soil, it measures the soil’s resistance, and the pressure gauge at the top of the tool shows the soil’s compaction level at every depth.

This tool can assist in deciding if deep tillage is needed and at what depth it must be performed. Roots struggle to penetrate the soil with a compaction reading exceeding about 1 800 kPa. Inadequate root growth leads to suboptimal nutrient uptake and non-optimal growth.

Soil EC (electrical conductivity) meter

Harvest Agri’s soil EC (electrical conductivity) meter is the tool that can unlock all your soil secrets.

Soil EC meters provide real-time data on the soil’s electrical conductivity, correlating with nutrient levels. This information enables precise nutrient management, ensuring that plants receive the right quantity of fertilisers and reducing the risk of over-fertilisation.

High EC levels in the soil indicate salinity issues. Regularly using an EC meter can detect salinity problems early and corrective measures can be taken to prevent damage to your plants.

EC meters help with fine-tuning irrigation practices. They ensure you do not apply too much water, which can leach nutrients and harm the environment, or too little water, which can stress plants.

By maintaining the right soil EC levels, you can optimise conditions for plant growth, leading to healthier crops and higher yields. Accurate EC measurements reduce the risk of wasting resources like water and fertilisers, saving you money in the long run.

By avoiding excess nutrient runoff and managing soil salinity, you contribute to sustainable and environmentally friendly farming practices.

Soil EC meters help identify soil issues early, allowing for prompt corrective actions that can prevent crop damage.​

MicroBIOMETER – starter kit

Harvest Agri’s microBIOMETER®, is a revolutionary on-site soil test that unveils microbial biomass and fungal to bacterial ratios in only 30 minutes. Unlike traditional soil lab tests, where microbes deteriorate upon extraction, microBIOMETER® keeps them vibrant and alive, ensuring precise results.

The microBIOMETER® also reduces testing time to only 10 minutes, while maintaining lab-level precision.

It is easy to use. All you must do is mix sifted soil with the reagent solution, let it settle, place three drops on the test card, and scan it with the Harvest Agri app. Results are not only swift, but also conveniently archived in the cloud for easy access.

The microBIOMETER® starter kit includes supplies for ten tests and guarantees reliability, boasting with a 95% correlation between microbial area and results.

T-Soil sampler: 300 mm or 600 mm

Harvest Agri’s stainless steel soil sampler is equipped with a robust tungsten carbide tip. The T-soil sampler collects soil or medium samples for accurate testing. It is ideal for swift sampling and irrigation monitoring.

Johnson Soil Orga for clay or sandy soil

Using the Johnson Soil Orga to collect soil samples offers many benefits for precise and efficient soil analysis.

This instrument is designed to streamline the sampling process, enabling quick and easy penetration into the soil. Its user-friendly features save valuable time, making it an excellent choice for those seeking efficiency in the field.

