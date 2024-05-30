Handle fuel easily and safely with Jerrycar

“Jerrycar has fuel trailers with AdBlue for the new generation tractors and we also have a variety of fuel transfer equipment,” says Koos Müller from Jerrycar at NAMPO 2024.

Jerrycar was established in 2008 in Frankfort in the Free State. The original diesel bowser was manufactured for personal use on a maize farm located in the area.

The revolutionary design of the first Jerrycar trailer soon sparked a demand for diesel bowsers by the neighbouring farmers. A popular feature for the farmers was being able to match the colour of the bowser with the colour of the tractors and implements already in use on the farm.

Initially, relatively few variations were available, but the range quickly developed, catering for more specific customer requirements. The unique design of the Jerrycar creates interest wherever it goes, with the name already known widely across South Africa. Jerrycar also exports fuel bowsers to some African countries.

Jerrycar is SABS approved and complies with the safety standards as set out in the National Road Traffic Act as well as the regulations issued under this act.

The range comprises bowsers with 630, 1 100 and 1 800 litre capacity. Originally the tanks were manufactured from mild steel for carrying diesel. The growing interest from the aircraft community led to the use of steel, enabling the carrying of aircraft fuel like Avgas, petrol, or Jet A-1.

At first, parts were imported and manufactured for internal use only to build the bowsers. As the business grew the demand for spare parts become significant which led to the establishment of Jerrycar Parts in 2015.

Jerrycar fuel transfer equipment:

Fuel dispensers

Pumps

Filters

Meters

Nozzles

Hoses and accessories

Fuel accessories

Fuel truck accessories

Portable tanks

AdBlue

Chemical and water pumps

Jerrycan

For more information, maintenance or to book a repair please visit their website: www.jerrycar.com or send an e-mail to info@jerrycar.com or sales@jerrycar.com.