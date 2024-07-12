Gundle API helps you get the most out of your crops with their plastic products

Choosing the right plastics in your agricultural business is of the utmost importance, whether it is for dam liners, bale net wrap or grow tunnels. The right plastic products can help you get the best yield from your crops, and Gundle API has the right plastic products for you.

Gundle API was first known as Amalgamated Plastic Industries which opened their doors in the 1980’s. In 2005 however they officially registered as Gundle API. Today they boast with three factories and five distribution centres, making them one of the largest manufacturers of a diverse range of flexible plastics in the sub-Saharan region. They provide plastic products for the agriculture and construction sectors as well as for insulation and roofing. Gundle API’s clients stretch as far as Zambia, Zimbabwe, Botswana and Kenya.

Their range of agricultural products include flexible plastic sheeting like Silex silage covers, greenhouse sheeting, mulching plastic, fumigation sheeting, dam liners, hydroponic liners and baling net wrap to name a few.

Tornado bale net wrap

Gundle API’s Tornado bale net can be used for hay, straw, silage or dried fodder crop packing. This product has been developed with the focus on strength and the elongation for the coverage of bales in mind.

Tornado bale net is one of the very few brands that can be used on all common types of baling machines and not just specific to one brand. This product comes in 1,25 m by 3 600 m sizes.

Dam linings

When it comes to dam linings the priority principle is to slow down the rate of water loss through the soil and preserve as much water as possible. Gundle API’s dam linings are 100% locally manufactured with various formulations of LDPE, HDPE and EVA, it has exceptional weathering properties, good abrasive resistance as well as tear and puncture resistance. Their linings can be welded, and they can supply customers with the size they need.

These products are 100% locally manufactured and have a minimum lifespan of ten years, with some of their dam linings lasting 25 years and longer. They inspect the dams every two to three years to ensure their standards are upheld.

Evadek greenhouse sheeting

Evadek is a product originally designed by Gundle API and was developed for the use of everyday planting and growing for farmers and greenhouse enthusiasts. It was designed to be a cost-effective alternative to the imported brands.

Gundle API’s greenhouse sheeting can assist farmers to get the best yields. It is standard in terms of application and has no dispersion additives. This means you can get all the benefit of the sunlight and heat within your tunnel. If you want to grow a more specialised crop and get the best yield, you must ensure the correct colour and application is applied to your plastic sheeting. This is where Gundle API can assist.

Maintenance and service

All Gundle API’s products come with a manual which includes tips on how you can get the longest life from your product. These methods have been tried and tested to ensure that Gundle API clients extract the full potential of their products.

Gundle API produces 95% of their products at their factory in Springs, Gauteng. In many of their products they use recycled material which means their products are 100% recyclable without the use of any unauthorised filler.

The sales staff at Gundle API are fully committed to support their customers and ensuring customers are satisfied and get the maximum results from start to finish.

To learn more about the many products Gundle API have available, you may visit their website www.gundleapi.co.za, visit any of their branches across the country, or contact Tyrone Fry, their Agricultural Sales Manager, at tyrone@gundleapi.co.za or 082-854-7953.