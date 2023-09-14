Goldwing Engineering: Unique solutions for Africa’s farmers

Goldwing Engineering opened its doors for the first time in April 2020. Starting a business in the middle of a pandemic when other businesses are struggling to stay afloat may seem like a bad idea, but for JP Brand, owner of Goldwing Engineering, the desire to help farmers with general engineering solutions was greater.

Long before the business officially opened, JP was already doing general engineering work and designing useful equipment. This year marks the eight year that he has been building bins, and almost nine since he built the first spreader. “My general manager, Jaco Jordaan, and I wanted to build machinery that has a wider application than just one task.” That is why they produce spreaders, bin tippers and excavator attachments.

Under the category of excavator attachments, Goldwing Engineering produces attachments such as grabbers, mud or rock buckets, and root rake attachments.

The business specialises in custom machinery. The reason why custom machines are so useful, is that the farmers can be sure the machine they order perfectly meets the needs of every unique farming operation. “We want to give the farmer his ideal solution, not a product that he will need to buy another machine for later,” he explains.

Goldwing Engineering has standard machines available like a spreader for table grapes.

Goldwing Engineering serves the orchard farmer with unique spreader

The Black Diamond range of spreaders have been designed with the orchard or grape farmer in mind.

“The spreaders started about nine years ago, specifically to service the clients in the table grape industry. Before, you couldn’t find a spreader that can drive under the canopy and between the rows of grapes,” JP elaborates. “The thing with grapes is that there are usually heaps of soil placed under the rows, forming banks that compensate for the clay soil underneath. Spreading fertiliser, for example, over these heaps is challenging because you cannot use a flat spreader.”

These spreaders are designed with a both a conveyer and a spinner at the back. This combination helps compensate for the terrain of nut orchards, fruit orchards, and vineyards.

“The benefit, however, is that any farmer can use this type of spreader. It’s not just limited to certain farmers,” he notes.

When describing how the machine is able to compensate for the banks of soil under grapes, JP explains that it was a lot of research. “We considered the weights of different products that farmers might want to spread with the spreader.

“There is software that can be purchased separate from the spreader which calculates and calibrates the machine for you. The client can say how much of a product that an agronomist has recommended needs to be spread at a certain speed and ratio to receive the desired results. This enables the farmer to work independently and not rely on engineers to calibrate machines.

The machines are GPS ready, so they can easily use precision maps.

Goldwing Engineering makes proudly South African bin tippers

They also manufacture bin tippers that assist farmers, packhouses, and distributors to quickly and easily empty large crates or bins. “No other company in South Africa manufactures this product,” JP points out. “Other international brands have side tippers that do not work effectively and is very expensive. On top of that, you need to remove the fork from your forklift to put it on. But not with our tippers”

JP explains that their tippers have a quick coupling system.

It works like this: The fork of the machine is pushed into the product and secured with two pins. Next, a quick coupler connects the hydraulic system to the machine. This, combined with the efficient unloading means higher productivity for the user.

Bin tippers can tip at 145 degrees, and can tip from any height that your forklift is able to extend to.

“Most of our customers are pleased with the fact that manufacturing this tipper locally means that they do not need to pay import costs for large equipment either,” he adds.

Goldwing also provides their customers with a load test certificate for an additional fee should they require it.

Goldwing Engineering’s equipment makes more than just in-house manufacturing possible

To enable Goldwing Engineering to produce high-quality, custom-made equipment, the business had to invest in specialised equipment as well. Over the past four years, they have accumulated a variety of machines such as CNC machines.

“It helps us to keep costs low too,” JP adds. “But we also saw an opportunity with this to help make other people’s lives easier.” The company now also offers CNC cutting services to anyone who needs it.

“Anyone who needs the specialised cutting of our CNC machine can contact us to perform the job for them,” JP concludes.

To find out more about Goldwing Engineering’s range of products, visit their website. You can also contact JP Brand on (+27)76-702-3168 or Jaco Jordaan on (+27)73-087-1466.