Going green at home with Knittex Veggie shade cloth and your own garden

Whether it is fruits, vegetables or herbs, having your own garden is a must have.

Isabel Ballot from Knittex and Johnny Goosen from Indigo Garden Centre shows you how easy it is to start growing your own food at home.

You don’t have to have acres of land, a small garden or a raised bed on your balcony is enough space. Add in Knittex Veggie shade cloth and you have a recipe for happy healthy plants.

Let this fun duo show you how.

Be sure to visit their website www.knittex.co.za and remember to share photos of your veggie garden with them as well.