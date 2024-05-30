Give your systems a “pump” start with Nist Control Systems

“My parents started the company, so I have been working here from a very young age. I have been working here full time since 1997.” This is the kind of expertise and involvement you are looking for, and also exactly the reason why Erwin Stigter, Managing Director of Nist Control Systems, has the best solutions available.

Erwin briefly explains what Nist Control Systems does: “We manufacture a relay that is designed for the manufacturing of electric induction motors.”

The products work by measuring what the motor is doing. It can measure the power consumption of the motor. With that you can then measure the voltage, the current and the power factor.

They also do data logging. This means that if a fault occurred, the data can be extracted. It then offers you the history of what happened, so that you can easily analyse the situation.

“The main benefit is that the motor you are using will last longer. Most of the time your motor fails, because of overloads and when the pump is running dry. We help you so that it can be easily prevented,” Erwin elaborates.

Nist Control Systems also have an input for external control. For example, if you want to keep your tank full and you have a float switch in your tank, you can automatise the system to keep your tank full automatically.

“We have a sequencer and scheduler. Say your pump is running on a solar system, you can just allow it to run through the scheduler according to the hours you prefer.”

They specifically brought in the sequencer because of the big problems caused by load shedding. The sequencer allows you to delay the start of your pump. This is also a handy feature if you do not want all your motors to start up at the same time.

Farmers, mines, and anyone with a borehole can benefit from these systems, making it an extremely versatile product.

Nist Control Systems aim to make their products not only very useful, but also as convenient as possible. “We have a remote access to your controller. So, you can be in Cape Town or laying in your bed at three o’clock in the morning, and you can go on your phone and switch your pump on and off.”

Their app can be used to switch the controller on and off and change the settings.

The Motorscope can be found in either single-phase or three-phase models. The single-phase model is called Uno and the three-phase model is called Trio.

