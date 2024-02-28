Get the best ROI by protecting crops with agricultural net

A successful farm is not just a piece of land where crops are grown and animals are reared. A successful farm is a business that needs to consider input costs to profitably grow a product to be sold months later. With such a long time from initial investment to reaping results, a deciding factor in profitability is protecting your assets – your harvest – while it is still growing.

Behold Knittex SpectraNet.

The SpectraNet range from Knittex is net created from HDPE that is specifically designed for the agricultural industry, especially for crop care. This product range offers crops protection from hail, pests, and sun damage. An added benefit is that it can be used to manipulate the light that the crop receives. It is also worth noting that there is a reduction in water use too in extremely hot temperatures as nets can lower evaporation rates.

Because SpectraNet offers farmers protection of their crops, you can rest assured that you are getting the best return on investment when using agricultural netting against pests and hail.

Hail protection nets ensure a higher yield

One of the most prominent features of agricultural netting is its effectiveness in protecting crops against hail. Extreme weather, but hail in particular, can be damaging to a variety of crops.

Not only does hail threaten cereals, but it can wreak havoc on forming fruit. The stones assault young plants in the fields that are not strong enough yet to survive the storm. This causes severe losses to grain farmers, but even more to fruit farmers. However, it is much easier for fruit farmers to protect their trees and bushes from hail damage.

Farmer can use hail protection nets to improve their fruit yields because hail is stopped from damaging budding flowers and forming fruits. Agricultural nets such as the ShadeNet range from Knittex, catches the hail and is strong enough to hold the heavy load until it melts.

The Knipol product range has an added characteristic: it has a layer of plastic melted onto the net, making it waterproof while channelling the hail stones to fall into a slot called the “hail release”. You can read more about this in the article Revolutionary hail net guards grapes against the wrath of nature.

Protecting crops from pests reduces losses

Shade net is an effective way of keeping pests at bay. Whether it is bugs or birds, agricultural shade net prevents locusts, flying insects, and birds from entering your orchard.

Birds that eat fruit cannot reach your growing harvest, therefore any losses in this manner are prevented. Furthermore, insects that burrow or lay their eggs in your fruits are kept out by the tiny holes of the knitted fabric, ensuring the crops’ safety.

If you aim to protect crops from pests, consider erecting agricultural netting.

Agricultural shade net assists with crop growth

Another benefit of agricultural shade net is the fact that crops grow according to light exposure. With agricultural netting, the light that is let through is different than direct sunlight. How this works is due to a combination of colour that determines the intensity of light, the way it is scattered, and the transparency of the weave pattern.

In the agri sector, light manipulation is important because it causes the planted crop to respond in a certain way. Roses, for instance, can be encouraged to grow taller, making it possible to harvest long stem roses by intensifying the blue, red and yellow wave lengths that the plants receive. With other crops that are more light sensitive that needs semi shade, netting products can offer a solution.

If that is not enough to seal the deal for investing in quality shade net protection, then also consider how fruits and vegetables are protected from the harsh sun.

Thanks to a good agricultural shade cloth that is placed over the crops, you are able to protect it from the hot rays of the sun. Shade net reduces the temperature under it because it helps prevent evaporation. The net breaks heavy winds preventing breakage, stem bruising or wounding on plants. It also lowers the loss of flowers and fruit, ultimately ensuring your investment is safe.

To protect your farming investment and ensure a return on that investment, visit the Knittex website to investigate the range of agricultural shade net products they have to offer.