386 words

Gallagher Animal Management, a world leader in animal and land management solutions, has announced a new distribution agreement with Al Tajweed Trading & Contracting Co, marking a significant step in Gallagher’s expansion into the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The agreement was officially signed on Monday, 15 September 2025, during a New Zealand Trade Delegation networking reception in Riyadh, led by the Honourable Todd McClay, New Zealand’s Minister for Trade and Investment, and attended by H.E. Charles Kingston, New Zealand’s Ambassador to Saudi Arabia.

This partnership represents a key milestone in Gallagher’s activation of growth in Saudi Arabia and demonstrates its long-term commitment to the market. The agreement includes the establishment of a local sales presence and the hiring of Saudi staff, further embedding Gallagher in the Kingdom. Gallagher’s integrated ecosystem of hardware and software solutions supports farmers and land managers with technology to manage animals, improve soil health, and restore degraded land in a sustainable and profitable way. Its product portfolio includes physical electric fencing, virtual fencing, perimeter security systems, and wildlife exclusion fencing designed to

protect resources, promote regenerative grazing, and contribute to environmental restoration.

Gallagher Animal Management Signs Strategic Distribution Agreement with Al Tajweed Trading & Contracting Co to Support Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 Al Tajweed Trading & Contracting Co is a Riyadhbased company specialising in infrastructure works, hardscaping, landscaping, concrete works, high tensile and steel structures, and fencing solutions. With a reputation for durable, high-quality project execution, Al Tajweed is well-positioned to support Gallagher in delivering advanced land and animal management solutions to the Saudi market.

This agreement directly supports Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and Saudi Green Initiative by providing technologies that protect wildlife, enhance biodiversity, and contribute to climate change mitigation.

About Gallagher Animal Management

Gallagher Animal Management is a world-leading provider of animal and land management solutions, operating in more than 160 countries. The company designs and manufactures high-performance electric and virtual fencing, monitoring systems, and grazing technology to empower customers to protect their land, enhance biodiversity, and increase productivity.

About Al Tajweed Trading & Contracting Co

Established in 2002, Al Tajweed Trading & Contracting Co is a 100% Saudi-owned company specialising in infrastructure works, hardscaping, landscaping, steel structures, and fencing solutions. Based in Riyadh, the company has built a strong reputation for delivering durable, high-quality projects across the Kingdom.